Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Rising sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has created history by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket at the age of 15, after being appointed to lead Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026.

Sooryavanshi led Bihar in their Elite Group B clash against Saurashtra at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Bihar won the toss and elected to bat first.

With his appointment, the 15-year-old has surpassed several young captains to claim the record by a considerable margin. Croatia's Zach Vukusic now occupies the second position on the list, having captained his national side against Cyprus at the age of 17 years and 311 days on August 7, 2025.

The list also features Taimur Ali, who made his captaincy debut for Quetta Bears in Pakistan's domestic T20 competition in 2009 at the age of 17 years and 358 days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vukusic and Laksh Barkania earned their places on the list through international cricket, while Noman Amjad led France against the Czech Republic in July 2022.

Earlier, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on Friday announced a 17-member squad for Bihar's opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sooryavanshi was appointed captain, while Suraj Kashyap will serve as vice-captain. This will be the first time Vaibhav leads Bihar's senior team, as the side prepares to begin its campaign in the upcoming tournament under his leadership, according to a release by BCA.

Advertisement

Speaking about the development, BCA president Harsh Vardhan said, "Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence and maturity at a young age, and this responsibility will provide him with another opportunity to grow as a cricketer and leader. We are hopeful that under Vaibhav's leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined, competitive and effective performance while representing the state in the upcoming season."

Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi dominated the awards at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, being named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap winner, and Super Sixes of the Season. The 15-year-old Bihar-born batter had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30.

Sooryavanshi's consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket. At just 15 years, Sooryavanshi also set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner. The previous record was held by Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, while Shubman Gill had set the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)