Home / Sports / 17-year-old Anahat Singh triumphs over Joshna Chinappa to win SRFI Indian Open 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh clinched the SRFI Indian Open 2025 PSA Challenger title in Indore, outlasting veteran Joshna Chinappa in a thrilling final on Saturday.

Competing at the Daly College, Anahat Singh, the top seed and India's No. 1 women's squash player at world No. 33, won the final against her more experienced and unseeded opponent 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9) in 54 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

The 17-year-old Anahat Singh stormed into an early lead, 7-4, in the first game, but two-time Asian champion Joshna Chinappa (39) briefly turned the tables, leading 8-7. Anahat regained control, clinching the contest with four unanswered points.

Anahat carried the momentum into the second game, pulling ahead 10-7, but Joshna mounted a comeback, scoring four straight points to lead 11-10 and eventually sealing it 13-11. The third game followed a similar pattern: Joshna led 9-8, but Anahat rallied with three decisive points to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

With the title on the line, Joshna seized control at the start of the fourth game, storming to a 4-0 lead. She stretched it to 9-2, and although Anahat stitched together a run of four points, it wasn't enough to prevent a decider.

However, Anahat clinched the fifth game despite an intense fight from Joshna Chinappa to win her third title of the season after the Indian Open event in Mumbai and the SRFI Indian Tour title in Chennai. Overall, it was Anahat Singh's 12th PSA title.

Earlier in the semi-finals in Indore, Anahat Singh survived a scare against Ireland's Hannah Craig, winning by a scoreline of 3-2 (11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4).

Meanwhile, Joshna beat Egypt's second seed Nadien Elhammamy 3-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7) in her semi-final clash. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

