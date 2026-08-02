DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open; beats guyen Thuy Linh for maiden BWF World Tour title

17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open; beats guyen Thuy Linh for maiden BWF World Tour title

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:13 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], August 2 (ANI): India's 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth-seeded Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday.

Advertisement

The teenage shuttler produced a dominant performance in the summit clash, defeating Nguyen 21-16, 21-16 in just 36 minutes to secure the biggest title of her young career.

Advertisement

Tanvi, who finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, continued her impressive rise with a composed display against the experienced Vietnamese opponent.

Advertisement

Coached by Park Tae-sang, who previously mentored Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Tanvi has emerged as one of India's promising badminton prospects, known for her attacking style and consistency on court.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media hailed Tanvi's achievement in a post on X.

Advertisement

"17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women's Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy," BAI Media said.

Earlier, Tanvi reached the women's singles final after beating fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-11 in the semifinals on Saturday.

At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the history of the Taipei Open, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts