17-year-old Tanvi Sharma wins Taipei Open; beats guyen Thuy Linh for maiden BWF World Tour title

Taipei [Taiwan], August 2 (ANI): India's 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth-seeded Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday.

Advertisement

The teenage shuttler produced a dominant performance in the summit clash, defeating Nguyen 21-16, 21-16 in just 36 minutes to secure the biggest title of her young career.

Advertisement

Tanvi, who finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, continued her impressive rise with a composed display against the experienced Vietnamese opponent.

Advertisement

Coached by Park Tae-sang, who previously mentored Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Tanvi has emerged as one of India's promising badminton prospects, known for her attacking style and consistency on court.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media hailed Tanvi's achievement in a post on X.

Advertisement

"17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women's Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy," BAI Media said.

17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. 🇮🇳🏆 ​Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women's Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy 👑 The future is here!🏸#Badminton #TaipeiOpen2026 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 2, 2026

Earlier, Tanvi reached the women's singles final after beating fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-11 in the semifinals on Saturday.

At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the history of the Taipei Open, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)