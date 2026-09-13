17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship begins in Meerut; 8 teams compete for coveted title

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): The 17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship, 2026-27, permitted by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and organised by the Meerut District Cricket Association, got underway at the Gandhi Bagh Cricket Stadium in Meerut on Saturday. The open tournament brings together eight teams from across Uttar Pradesh, with the winners set to take home a Rs 1,00,000 cash prize.

The opening day saw MDCA Meerut (Red) defeat Muzaffarnagar Cricket Association by seven wickets, while Ghaziabad Cricket Association defeated DCAA Cricket Association (Agra) by 14 runs, making winning starts to their campaigns, according to a press release from the MVC.

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Over the years, the Master Vaibhav T20 Championship has developed into an important feeder tournament for Uttar Pradesh cricket, providing young and emerging players with a competitive platform to perform in front of coaches and selectors.

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The Meerut District Cricket Association, under the leadership of Director Yudhvir Singh, has played an important role in sustaining this pathway and giving players an opportunity to compete, perform and put themselves on the radar for higher levels of the game.

The tournament has featured several players who have gone on to make a mark at higher levels, including Rinku Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikara and Priyam Garg, among others.

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A major development this year is the digitisation of the tournament’s match data and performance information, being spearheaded by JKC Sports. Through its partnership with CricViz, the tournament is building a comprehensive digital data and analytics database around player and match performances.

This will create a valuable record that coaches and scouts can use in the future to assess players when identifying talent for Uttar Pradesh state teams, domestic competitions and major tournaments across India. The tournament is also being livestreamed through CricGiri, giving players and teams greater visibility while making the competition accessible to audiences beyond the stadium.

At the opening ceremony, Yudhvir Singh, Director, Meerut District Cricket Association, said, “The Master Vaibhav T20 Championship has always been a very important tournament for Meerut and for the development of cricket in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, we have seen players use this platform to progress to bigger stages, which is what makes the tournament special. The objective is not only to conduct competitive cricket but also to give talented players the opportunity to be seen and evaluated. The Meerut District Cricket Association has always believed in creating these pathways for players, and we are pleased to see the tournament continue to grow in its 17th edition. I wish all the teams the very best and hope we see some outstanding performances and players who go on to represent Uttar Pradesh and beyond.”

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups that will compete in the group stage till September 17. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for September 18 and the grand final on September 19 at Gandhi Bagh Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

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