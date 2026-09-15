DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 17th Master Vaibhav T20: Ghaziabad beat Meerut by 8 wickets, Agra cruise past Muzaffarnagar by 73 runs

17th Master Vaibhav T20: Ghaziabad beat Meerut by 8 wickets, Agra cruise past Muzaffarnagar by 73 runs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:57 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Ghaziabad Cricket Association chased down MDCA Meerut Red with 22 balls to spare, while DCAA Cricket Association Agra posted a commanding 73-run win over Muzaffarnagar Cricket Association, in two one-sided results from the 17th Master Vaibhav T20.

Batting first, MDCA Meerut Red were bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs. Vishvendar Chaudhary set the tone with a brisk 34 off 18 balls, and Satyam Sangu added 31, but regular wickets kept the total below par as Prince Yadav, Ayush Chaudhary, and Nishant Thakur each took two wickets, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Ghaziabad lost two early wickets before Prince Yadav and Shantanu Singh took over, sharing an unbroken stand to steer the chase home. Yadav struck an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls, and Singh finished on 51 not out off 31, as Ghaziabad reached 147/2 in 16.2 overs.

Advertisement

While batting first, Agra posted 189 all out in 20 overs. Lakshya Rathor gave them a fast start with 28 off 15 balls, and Mayank Tiwari anchored the innings with 52 off 32, well supported by Jatin Chauhan's 32.

Muzaffarnagar's chase never recovered from an early setback. Himesh Krishna hit back with a rapid 53 off 22 balls, but the rest of the order fell away, and Muzaffarnagar were bowled out for 116 in 16.4 overs.

Advertisement

"It's been a terrific day of cricket at the 17th Master Vaibhav T20. Both Ghaziabad and Agra showed exactly the kind of quality this tournament is built to bring out, and performances like Prince Yadav's and Mayank Tiwari's are a reminder of why this platform matters for young cricketers in Uttar Pradesh," Yudhvir Singh, Director, Meerut District Cricket Association said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts