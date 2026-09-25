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Home / Sports / 19-year-old Rishabh Das sets new national record in 200m backstroke at Asian Games

19-year-old Rishabh Das sets new national record in 200m backstroke at Asian Games

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ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 25 (ANI): India’s Rishabh Das signed off the swimming events on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026 by setting a new national record in the men’s 200m backstroke, clocking 1:58.77 to finish sixth in the final on Friday.

The 19-year-old bettered his own previous best of 1:59.84, which he had set earlier this year.

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Rishabh had qualified for the final after finishing fourth in his heat, while compatriot Utkarsh Patil also made the final after finishing ninth overall in the heats. Utkarsh eventually finished seventh in the final with a time of 2:00.94, according to ESPN.

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Rishabh's national record was one of the highlights of India's swimming campaign on Day 6, though the country did not add a medal from the pool.

Sajan Prakash, who qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing third in his heat, placed seventh in the final with a timing of 1:58.42.

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Dhanush Suresh finished seventh in his heat and 21st overall in the men's 50m breaststroke, missing out on the final, while Aneesh Sunil and Dhakshan Shashikumar finished 17th and 18th respectively in the men's 400m freestyle heats.

Elsewhere on the sixth day of competition, India added several medals across disciplines.

Gulveer Singh won silver in the men's 10,000m, while Manpreet Kaur and Baranica Elangovan claimed bronze in the women's shot put and pole vault respectively.

In shooting, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar secured silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale also secured bronze in mixed doubles table tennis, while Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured India of another medal in squash mixed doubles.

India's men's and women's kabaddi teams advanced to the finals after beating Thailand and Nepal respectively, while the women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-1 in its Pool B match.

India finished Day 6 with 23 medals overall, comprising two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze, and stood 12th in the standings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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