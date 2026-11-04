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Home / Sports / 1980 Olympic gold medal among valuables stolen from hockey veteran Somaya’s Bengaluru home

1980 Olympic gold medal among valuables stolen from hockey veteran Somaya’s Bengaluru home

Other stolen items include a silver medal from the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, a bronze medal from the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and a bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 06:49 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Hockey legend MM Somaya. Image credit/www.hockeyindia.org
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Unidentified people allegedly broke into the residence of veteran Indian hockey player M M Somaya here and stole valuables, including the gold medal he won as part of the Indian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 28 at HAL 3rd Stage, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Indiranagar police station, they said.

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The 67-year-old hockey player was travelling with his family to Kodagu when the burglary took place, police said.

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According to the FIR, the incident came to light when one of Somaya’s neighbours noticed that the door of his house was open and alerted him, suspecting a break-in.

“Subsequently, when the CCTV footage from the neighbour’s house was examined, it was found that at around 2.34 am on October 28, two unidentified people had entered the complainant’s house. Of the two people, one was wearing a blue shirt and the other a red shirt,” the FIR said.

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The two people allegedly broke open the door, entered the house and stole valuables kept inside, according to the FIR.

The stolen articles included the gold medal Somaya won as part of the Indian hockey team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, a silver medal from the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, a bronze medal from the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and a bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam, the FIR said.

Several silver articles and gold ornaments were also stolen, along with Rs 30,000 in cash.

The total value of the stolen articles was estimated at Rs 3.53 lakh, the FIR said.

Based on Somaya’s complaint, a case was registered at the Indiranagar police station under Sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation or place of worship, among other locations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Special teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, they added.

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