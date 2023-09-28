19TH Asian Games Hangzhou: Swift as bullet

Vinayak Padmadeo
New Delhi, September 27
For someone who has been called ‘Swift’ since her school days because her first name rhymes with the popular hatchback car, Sift Kaur Samra is happy to do the hard yards with a smile.
“I have been called ‘Swift’ since my school days and this has followed me in the shooting team as well. Someone should make me the brand ambassador of that car,” Sift said jokingly of her nickname.
Sift had just won India’s first individual gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games after obliterating the reigning world champion in the women’s 50m 3 positions event. Yet, her first instinct was to talk about the Asian Championships that will be held next month in Changwon, South Korea.
Over the moon
I am happy that I won gold this time as twice she won gold and I had to settle for less. I am very happy for the fact that I won today and the overall performance in terms of my qualification score and the way I shot the final felt very good. —Sift Kaur Samra
“I believe in achieving short targets because once you start looking at long-term goals, it starts to affect the present,” she said. “Yes I won a gold medal and I am happy about it but now I will back other team members who are still in the competition and may go and visit Hangzhou if time permits,” she added.
While she underplays her big medal, there is a competitive side of her that shows up. The 22-year-old from Faridkot won the gold medal with an emphatic world record score of 469.6. The margin of victory over China’s Zhang Qiongyue was 7.3 points.
The most satisfying part of her win was beating Zhang. In the past few months, Sift had seen her Chinese opponent win twice in the finals. At the first ISSF World Cup in Bhopal in March, Sift had to settle for bronze while Zhang won the gold medal. At the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Zhang once again reigned supreme as Sift finished in the fifth place.
“I am happy that I won gold this time as twice she won gold and I had to settle for less. So, yes I am very happy for the fact that I won today and the overall performance in terms of my qualification score and the way I shot the final felt very good,” said Sift, who is training under Deepali Deshpande.
Her qualification score of 594 is also a new personal best for the young shooter. Her previous best was 592 that she registered during the trials to punch her ticket for the World Championships and the Asian Games.
Sift was initiated into the sport by Karan Sekhon, who represented India at the Summer Universiade. “He asked me to take up rifle before moving to the shotgun discipline. The rifle never left me since that day,” Sift, who made a range in Faridkot to train, said.
7.3 With a 469.6 score in the final, Sift finished 7.3 points ahead of silver medallist Zhang Qiongyue of China (462.3)
Live on sony sports
INDIANS in action
Artistic Gymnastics (12pm onwards)
Women’s vault final: Pranati Nayak
Badminton
Women’s team last-16:
India vs Mongolia 6:30am
BOXING
Last-16: Jaismine (women’s 60kg) 12pm; Deepak (men’s 51kg) 5:30pm; Nishant Dev (men’s 71kg) 6:45pm
Equestrian
(11:30am onwards)
Dressage individual freestyle round: Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla
Football
Men’s last-16:
India vs Saudi Arabia 5pm
Hockey
Men’s Pool A: India vs Japan 6:15pm
Golf
(4am onwards)
Women’s individual and team Round 1: Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok; Men’s team Round 1: Anirban Lahiri,
SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma
Shooting
(6:30am onwards)
10m air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal
Skeet mixed team: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Ganemat Sekhon
Squash
Women’s team Pool B:
India vs Malaysia 10am
Men’s team Pool A:
India vs Nepal 1:30pm
Swimming
(7:30am onwards)
Men’s 800m freestyle: Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat; Women’s 50m freestyle: Shivangi Sarma; Men’s 50m butterfly: Virdhawal Khade; 4x100m freestyle relay
Table Tennis
(9:15am onwards)
Women’s singles Rd of 32:
Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra
Men’s singles Rd of 32:
Sharath Kamal
Men’s doubles Rd of 32:
Manush Shah & Vikash Thakkar, Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan
Women’s doubles Rd of 32: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula & Diya Chitale
Wushu
(10am onwards)
Women’s 60kg final:
Roshibina Devi Naroem
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...