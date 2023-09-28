 19TH Asian Games Hangzhou: Swift as bullet : The Tribune India

19TH Asian Games Hangzhou: Swift as bullet

Sift announces arrival to world by shooting down gold & WR

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra won silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, September 27

For someone who has been called ‘Swift’ since her school days because her first name rhymes with the popular hatchback car, Sift Kaur Samra is happy to do the hard yards with a smile.

Sift shot a world-leading 469.6 to win the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions. PTI

“I have been called ‘Swift’ since my school days and this has followed me in the shooting team as well. Someone should make me the brand ambassador of that car,” Sift said jokingly of her nickname.

Sift had just won India’s first individual gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games after obliterating the reigning world champion in the women’s 50m 3 positions event. Yet, her first instinct was to talk about the Asian Championships that will be held next month in Changwon, South Korea.

Over the moon

I am happy that I won gold this time as twice she won gold and I had to settle for less. I am very happy for the fact that I won today and the overall performance in terms of my qualification score and the way I shot the final felt very good. —Sift Kaur Samra

“I believe in achieving short targets because once you start looking at long-term goals, it starts to affect the present,” she said. “Yes I won a gold medal and I am happy about it but now I will back other team members who are still in the competition and may go and visit Hangzhou if time permits,” she added.

While she underplays her big medal, there is a competitive side of her that shows up. The 22-year-old from Faridkot won the gold medal with an emphatic world record score of 469.6. The margin of victory over China’s Zhang Qiongyue was 7.3 points.

The most satisfying part of her win was beating Zhang. In the past few months, Sift had seen her Chinese opponent win twice in the finals. At the first ISSF World Cup in Bhopal in March, Sift had to settle for bronze while Zhang won the gold medal. At the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Zhang once again reigned supreme as Sift finished in the fifth place.

“I am happy that I won gold this time as twice she won gold and I had to settle for less. So, yes I am very happy for the fact that I won today and the overall performance in terms of my qualification score and the way I shot the final felt very good,” said Sift, who is training under Deepali Deshpande.

Her qualification score of 594 is also a new personal best for the young shooter. Her previous best was 592 that she registered during the trials to punch her ticket for the World Championships and the Asian Games.

Sift was initiated into the sport by Karan Sekhon, who represented India at the Summer Universiade. “He asked me to take up rifle before moving to the shotgun discipline. The rifle never left me since that day,” Sift, who made a range in Faridkot to train, said.

7.3 With a 469.6 score in the final, Sift finished 7.3 points ahead of silver medallist Zhang Qiongyue of China (462.3)

