1st ODI: All eyes on skipper KL Rahul as India get ready to steamroll Zimbabwe

India’s batting line-up will certainly prove to be more than a handful for hosts Zimbabwe

1st ODI: All eyes on skipper KL Rahul as India get ready to steamroll Zimbabwe

KL Rahul. PTI file

PTI

Harare, August 17

Skipper KL Rahul’s form and fitness will be observed keenly when India take on Zimbabwe in a three-match series, starting Thursday, in 50-over format, which is fast losing popularity and struggling to retain its identity.

Supposed to be one of the most vital cogs in India’s T20 World Cup top-order, Rahul would like to make full use of the game time he gets as an opener during the three games against Regis Chakabva’s side.

Rahul’s immediate task at hand after a two-month lay-off, during which he underwent a sports hernia surgery, is to keep his opening slot in T20 cricket and adapt to the team’s philosophy of going hell for leather from ball one.

It won’t just be about runs that skipper Rohit Sharma or coach Rahul Dravid would be looking at when they monitor Rahul’s performance in Zimbabwe.

Rather they would like to check out his approach and the manner in which he is scoring runs, something he would need to tweak before that first Asia Cup game against Pakistan on August 28.

On the Harare Sports Club batting belters where Zimbabwe chased down Bangladesh’s 300-plus and 290-odd targets in successive games in the recently-concluded series, India’s batting line-up with Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will certainly prove to be more than a handful for hosts.

And unlike Bangladesh, a bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav along with all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel has more potency in any conditions against this Zimbabwe line-up.

For Zimbabwe, the aim would be to become the proverbial banana peel on which Rahul and his men can slip as a series win for ‘Men in Blue’ would hardly win them any accolades but a defeat would invite sharp criticism.

The hosts, therefore, wouldn’t mind if the likes of Sikandar Raza, Chakabva and Innocent Kaia repeat their batting performances from the Bangladesh encounters and show the world that the previous series win was not just a mere flash in the pan.

Objectives of the series

Gone are the days of Flower brothers (Andy and Grant), Heath Streaks (now tainted and suspended), Neil Johnsons, Murray Goodwins and Henry Olongas. It was a side that could take the Mickey out of the opposition on good days.

Zimbabwe cricket, like the country itself has gone through turmoil over the past two decades and the quality has been severely impacted.

Someone like 36-year-old Raza, 34-year-old skipper Chakabva or 34-year old Donald Tiripano are sincere performers but would never make any opposition feel threatened.

India’s tours of Zimbabwe are normally a kind of gift from ‘big brother’ to help a ‘younger’ gain financial stability.

The TV and digital rights revenue from three India games will cover Zimbabwe cricket’s more than half the costs for the year.

So this earns BCCI a goodwill gesture.

On the cricketing part, this gives selectors a chance to look at bench strength and also jot down some of the names, who will figure in the larger picture for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Right now, Indian cricket possesses such quality that it can field three white ball teams in three different continents at the same time.

This is one such glorified ‘A’ series as a lot of the members will be playing in the home A series against New Zealand and Australia later this year.

Chahar and Kuldeep

Two bowlers who would be looking to give it their all are Deepak Chahar, who is back in the mix after six months and Kuldeep Yadav, who is slowly getting his mojo back.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has consolidated his place in the T20 set-up but Chahar with his swing bowling in Powerplay overs and ability to hit big shots in the death overs will like to make an impression. He is already in the standby list for the Asia Cup.

Another player, who would fancy a debut would be Maharashtra man Rahul Tripathi, a consistent IPL performer and may be someone who VVS Laxman could use in the middle-order at times at the expense of Shardul Thakur.

In all, a 3-0 clean sweep is the order of the day and any diversion would be considered a below-par effort.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

Match Starts: 12:45 pm IST.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; know the timings

3
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

4
J & K

6 of family found dead at two houses in Jammu's Sidhra

5
Punjab

11 Punjab and Haryana High Court judges sworn in

6
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

7
Punjab

India, Pakistan must pass resolution on Partition: Akal Takht

8
Punjab

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

9
World

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

10
Nation

'Prima facie not so improper': SC on Talaq-e-Hasan

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter

Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter

Security forces had on Sunday located a group of two to thre...

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies

Iqbal Singh Lalpura included in both key committees -- parli...

Big jolt to Himachal Congress as two sitting MLAs join BJP; includes party’s state working president Pawan Kajal

Big jolt to Himachal Congress as two sitting MLAs join BJP; includes party’s state working president Pawan Kajal

Kajal is MLA from Kangra while Lakhwinder Rana is MLA from N...

AIFF’s suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps

AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps

Centre tells SC that it’s in active discussion with FIFA to ...

Police have got clues in Amritsar IED recovery case, claims ADGP

Police have got clues in Amritsar IED recovery case, claims ADGP

Meets sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh outside whose house the IE...

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI's vehicle

Amritsar: Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated by CM Bhagwant Mann on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Youth beaten to death in Mohali’s Badhmajra; mother alleges handiwork of Kaalu shooter

Youth beaten to death in Mohali’s Badhmajra; mother alleges handiwork of Kaalu shooter

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on I-Day

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination: Anmol Gagan Mann

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Bhagwant Mann opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers in Ludhiana

Neck slit with Chinese string, six-year-old boy dies in Ludhiana

Agitating teachers detained in Ludhiana, protest march cancelled

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up 'Punjab Aviation Museum' at Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up 'Punjab Aviation Museum' at Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site