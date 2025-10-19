DT
Home / Sports / 1st ODI: Australia opts to bowl against India; Nitish Reddy makes debut

1st ODI: Australia opts to bowl against India; Nitish Reddy makes debut

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Perth [Australia], October 19 (ANI): Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI in Perth on Sunday at the Optus Stadium.

The highly anticipated series opener against Australia at the Optus Stadium will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ODIs for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 9 in Dubai.

While Australia will be without their captain, Pat Cummins, as he misses out due to injury, the presence of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa still offers plenty of experience and support to much younger/fringe talent, such as Nathan Ellis, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Xavier Bartlett.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket. Hopefully it's fast. It's always a huge honour to lead your country. Hope we get off to a good start. The morale is great. We have some good young players. Seven batters, one wicketkeeper and four bowlers," Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's all about getting mentally ready. We are in a good mental place. The practice sessions help. We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, we are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

