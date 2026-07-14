DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 1st ODI: Axar Patel's spin masterclass helps India restrict England to 258

1st ODI: Axar Patel's spin masterclass helps India restrict England to 258

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Edgbaston [UK], July 14 (ANI): A bowling masterclass from Axar Patel, along with disciplined pace and bounce by Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, helped India restrict England to 258 in the first ODI in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Patel was India's standout bowler, taking four wickets, breaking England's resistance with his accurate left-arm spin. Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar also chipped in with two scalps each. Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket to claim his 150th ODI wicket as India kept England under control throughout the innings.

Advertisement

England were bowled out for 258 runs in 47.5 overs after opting to bat first in the opening ODI against India. The hosts made a strong start but lost momentum in the middle overs, losing five wickets for just 19 runs before Root and Dawson combined to revive the innings.

Advertisement

Joe Root top-scored for England with an unbeaten 76 runs, anchoring the innings and guiding the lower order. Liam Dawson provided valuable support with 68 runs, helping England recover from a difficult position.

Ben Duckett contributed 43 runs, while Will Jacks scored 20 and Jofra Archer added 12 towards the end. Apart from them, all the English batters struggled to put the bat on the ball.

Advertisement

For India, Patel became only the second Indian spinner to take four wickets between the 41st and 50th overs of an ODI innings, matching Ravindra Jadeja's feat against Sri Lanka in 2013.

England started positively with Duckett and his opening partner Jacob Bethell building a steady platform, but India's bowlers struck back at regular intervals.

Root displayed composure under pressure, rotating the strike and building partnerships to prevent a complete collapse. Dawson matched his approach with an aggressive counter-attacking knock, helping England cross the 250-run mark after being in trouble.

India will now require 259 runs to win the opening ODI and take an early lead in the three-match series.

The last time a sub-300 target was successfully defended in a full 50-over ODI at Edgbaston was in the Champions Trophy 2013 when South Africa defended 236 against Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts