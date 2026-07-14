Edgbaston [UK], July 14 (ANI): A bowling masterclass from Axar Patel, along with disciplined pace and bounce by Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, helped India restrict England to 258 in the first ODI in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

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Patel was India's standout bowler, taking four wickets, breaking England's resistance with his accurate left-arm spin. Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar also chipped in with two scalps each. Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket to claim his 150th ODI wicket as India kept England under control throughout the innings.

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England were bowled out for 258 runs in 47.5 overs after opting to bat first in the opening ODI against India. The hosts made a strong start but lost momentum in the middle overs, losing five wickets for just 19 runs before Root and Dawson combined to revive the innings.

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Joe Root top-scored for England with an unbeaten 76 runs, anchoring the innings and guiding the lower order. Liam Dawson provided valuable support with 68 runs, helping England recover from a difficult position.

Ben Duckett contributed 43 runs, while Will Jacks scored 20 and Jofra Archer added 12 towards the end. Apart from them, all the English batters struggled to put the bat on the ball.

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For India, Patel became only the second Indian spinner to take four wickets between the 41st and 50th overs of an ODI innings, matching Ravindra Jadeja's feat against Sri Lanka in 2013.

England started positively with Duckett and his opening partner Jacob Bethell building a steady platform, but India's bowlers struck back at regular intervals.

Root displayed composure under pressure, rotating the strike and building partnerships to prevent a complete collapse. Dawson matched his approach with an aggressive counter-attacking knock, helping England cross the 250-run mark after being in trouble.

India will now require 259 runs to win the opening ODI and take an early lead in the three-match series.

The last time a sub-300 target was successfully defended in a full 50-over ODI at Edgbaston was in the Champions Trophy 2013 when South Africa defended 236 against Pakistan. (ANI)

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