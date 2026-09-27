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Home / Sports / 1st ODI: Greaves’ ton, Jangoo’s blitz power West Indies to 295/7 against India   

1st ODI: Greaves’ ton, Jangoo’s blitz power West Indies to 295/7 against India   

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ANI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 27 (ANI): West Indies posted a competitive 295/7 in their 50 overs against India in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday, riding on a century from Justin Greaves and an aggressive half-century from Amir Jangoo.

Greaves top-scored with a well-paced 101 off 108 balls, including 12 fours, after sharing a 135-run opening partnership with John Campbell.

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Campbell provided the early impetus, scoring 62 off 60 balls, with six fours and three sixes. The opener's dismissal in the 20th over brought India back into the contest after West Indies had made a strong start.

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Greaves continued to anchor the innings and brought up his century before eventually departing, giving West Indies a solid platform in the middle overs.

Amir Jangoo then supplied the late acceleration, smashing an unbeaten 58 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 134.88. His innings featured five fours and two sixes as West Indies finished strongly in the final overs.

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Roston Chase contributed 24 off 32 balls, while Keacy Carty made 13 off 31. West Indies skipper Shai Hope scored 12 off 11 balls.

Jewel Andrew was dismissed without scoring, while Matthew Forde made 7 off 12 balls. Gudakesh Motie remained unbeaten on 4 off 4 deliveries.

West Indies finished on 295/7, setting India a target of 296 runs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker, while Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets. Nitish Kumar Reddy also picked up a wicket.

Brief score: West Indies 295/7 (Justin Greaves 101, John Campbell 62; Kuldeep Yadav 4/40). Vs India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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