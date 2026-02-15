DT
1st T20: India edge past Australia by 21 runs in rain-hit encounter

1st T20: India edge past Australia by 21 runs in rain-hit encounter

ANI
Updated At : 05:35 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Sydney [Australia], February 15 (ANI): India pulled off a 21-run DLS win over Australia in a rain-hit encounter in Sydney after bundling the hosts for 133 and then racing to 50/1 in just 5.1 overs before the rain came on Sunday.

India's star seamer Arundhati Reddy's four-wicket burst (4/22) ripped through Australia's middle order, while Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma chipped in with key wickets.

Shafali Verma's quick 21 off 11 and Smriti Mandhana's steady 16* set the chase on fire, leaving India well ahead of the DLS par score of 29 when play was called off. The victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the multi-format series and a solid early momentum boost.

After being put in to bat, Australia never quite found their rhythm and were dismissed for 133 in 20 overs. Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Wareham got decent starts but couldn't convert them into big scores, while the rest all Aussies batters failed to score. Wareham top-scored with a brisk 30 off 19.

In reply, India made a flying start as Verma and Mandhana played with freedom and intent, making full use of the power-play.

Once the duo settled in, they began to take the attack to the bowlers. Sophie Molineux broke the opening stand by removing Varma for a quick 21 off 11, but by then the damage had already been done.

Jemimah Rodrigues then kept the momentum going with a couple of boundaries, ensuring India stayed well ahead of the DLS par score before the rain arrived and eventually ended the contest.

India will now lock horns with Australia in the series decider in Canberra on Thursday at the Manuka Oval. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

