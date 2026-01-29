DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / 1st T20I: England announce playing XI against Sri Lanka

1st T20I: England announce playing XI against Sri Lanka

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], January 29 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their men's team playing XI for the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Advertisement

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and England will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on January 30.

Advertisement

Ace right-arm pacer Jofra Archer has been included after making a full recovery from the side strain that brought his Ashes campaign to an early end late last year.

Advertisement

Opening batter Ben Duckett was not considered for selection after sustaining a bruised right index finger during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo earlier this week.

England playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka:

Advertisement

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Earlier, Sri Lanka named a 16-player squad for the three-match T20I series against England.

Dasun Shanaka will remain at the helm, with Sri Lanka retaining the core group that featured in their recent series against Pakistan, according to the ICC website. The series will serve as the final preparatory assignment for both sides ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7.

The three-match T20I series will get underway with the first game on January 30, followed by the second T20I on February 1, and the third and final match on February 3, all to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka squad for the T20I series against England:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts