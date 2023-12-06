1st T20I: Ind vs Eng: India aim to banish home blues

PTI

Mumbai, December 5

India will look to draw confidence from recent performances and improve their disappointing bilateral record against England when the two teams face off in a three-match women’s T20I series, starting here tomorrow.

Fearless cricket is something which I have always advocated. We would be playing that brand of cricket. There is no compromise on fielding or fitness. There will be a lot of camps after this series. We are moving towards the World Cup. Every series and match will have its own importance. Amol Muzumdar, India coach

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have had a successful year in the shortest format so far, winning the gold medal in the Asian Games, an away series against Bangladesh by 2-1 and also making it to the final of the triangular series in South Africa, with West Indies as the third side.

On the other hand, world No. 2 England will look to overcome the disappointment of losing 1-2 to Sri Lanka at home.

World No. 4 India have a poor record at home in T20Is as well as against England in general and the hosts will hope to come up with something special.

Opener Smriti Mandhana has scored 369 runs in 15 T20I matches this year with three fifties. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made 323 runs in 13 T20Is this year with three fifties.

India have only two wins in nine matches against England at home, with their most recent victory coming more than five years ago in March 2018 when they won by eight wickets.

In fact, India’s overall record against England is also concerning given they only have seven wins to show from 27 matches.

Additionally, India’s last win at home in T20Is came more than two years ago in March 2021 when they defeated South Africa in Lucknow by nine wickets. Since then, India have lost four and tied one game while playing at home. The series also presents India an opportunity to improve their disappointing overall home record as they only have 19 wins from 50 T20Is at home with 30 losses and one tied game.

Both India and England were the semifinalists of the last T20 World Cup held in South Africa earlier this year.

With the next showpiece event slated for September-October 2024, this series presents an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the edition in Bangladesh.

