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Home / Sports / 1st T20I: Mayank, Prince help India restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 20 overs in Harare

1st T20I: Mayank, Prince help India restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 20 overs in Harare

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ANI
Updated At : 06:43 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], July 23 (ANI): India's bowling attack produced a disciplined performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 20 overs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. A brilliant opening spell from pacer Mayank Yadav, supported by effective death-over bowling by Prince Yadav, kept the hosts from building a big total.

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Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first, backing a fresh bowling unit that included debutant pacer Ashok Sharma. The decision paid off immediately as India's fast bowlers created early pressure and dismantled Zimbabwe's top order.

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Pacer Mayank Yadav produced a fiery opening spell, using his pace and bounce effectively on the Harare pitch. He struck twice in the powerplay, first dismissing opener Brian Bennett on the very first ball of the innings for a duck and then removing Dion Myers for 6 runs. His accurate bowling gave Zimbabwe little opportunity to settle as they were 20/2 in 4 overs.

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At the other end, Prince Yadav maintained pressure with disciplined bowling and claimed the wicket of Ben Curran for 10. Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza also failed to provide stability, falling to Shivam Dube for just 4 as the hosts slipped to 40/4 inside eight overs.

Zimbabwe then attempted a recovery through Wesley Madhevere and Ryan Burl through a 32-run partnership. The pair played cautiously, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries to rebuild the innings.

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Their partnership helped Zimbabwe cross the 80-run mark, but India once again broke through when leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Burl, stopping Zimbabwe's progress toward the death overs.

Burl contributed 26 off 35 balls before being dismissed in the 14th over. After 14 overs, Zimbabwe were 72/5.

Tadiwanashe Marumani joined Madhevere as the latter continued to fight and became Zimbabwe's top scorer with a well-made 39* off 35 balls, including three fours and a six.

A 20-ball 27 from Marumani helped Zimbabwe cross the 120-run mark. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 27 off 20 balls, hitting two fours and a six. He combined for a 57-run partnership off 37 balls. Despite losing Brad Evans and Madhevere in the final over, Zimbabwe finished with a total of 125/7 in 20 overs.

Mayank Yadav was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2 wickets for 18 runs in four overs, while Prince Yadav also claimed two wickets for 19 runs. Ravi Bishnoi and Shivam Dube picked up one wicket each.

India now require 126 runs from 20 overs to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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