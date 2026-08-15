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Home / Sports / 1st Test: Shubman Gill-led India elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in Galle

1st Test: Shubman Gill-led India elect to bat first against Sri Lanka in Galle

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ANI
Updated At : 09:48 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Galle [Sri Lanka], August 15 (ANI): Team India won the toss and elected to bat first against hosts Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

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Led by Shubman Gill, India will become the first Asian side and only the third team after England and Australia to feature in 600 Tests.

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Sri Lanka have handed international debuts to off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who received his Test cap. The 25-year-old impressed during the only warm-up game, claiming the wickets of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

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For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the hosts, with Niroshan Dickwella named as the wicketkeeper. Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka and Dinesh Chandimal form part of the batting line-up, while Kamindu Mendis and Sonal Dinusha add all-round options.

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva said, "We would have batted first as well. Two fast bowlers, two spinners and two all-rounders. Iconic ground, I am very happy to captain in this match."

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Prabath Jayasuriya will lead the spin attack alongside Nuwantha, while Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando are the two specialist pacers.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Gill said, "We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good wicket. Same playing XI that we played in the last match. Looking forward."

For the visitors, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will open the batting, while Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Pant strengthen the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel provide further batting options.

India have included Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar as their specialist spinners, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will lead the pace attack.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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