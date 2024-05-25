2 minars of Hyderabad

Chennai, May 24

Rajasthan Royals miserably failed as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s unfancied spin twins Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed spun a web to set up a 36-run win in the Qualifier 2 and an IPL final date with Kolkata Knight Riders here today.

Heinrich Klaasen’s 50 off 34 had four sixes. PTI

Chasing a target of 176, RR were restricted to 139/7, ensuring a third IPL final for SRH after 2016 and 2018.

When I was batting, I felt this wicket had something, felt there will be purchase later. I am proud to be the Player of the Match in such a big match. We’ll save the celebrations for after the final. Shahbaz Ahmed I didn’t know I will bowl this game but I was happy that I got to bowl. I’ve been working on my batting a lot but I’ve been working on my bowling with my dad. So special mention to my dad. Abhishek Sharma The final was the goal and we’ve made it. For the whole franchise, there are 60-70 of us who are involved, it is really gratifying. Hopefully one more. Pat Cummins, SRH captain

On a slow track that offered significant turn and grip as the evening progressed and no dew to help batters, Abhishek (2/24) and Shahbaz (3/23) took out Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag as RR imploded inexplicably.

Their combined figures of 5/47 in 8 overs completely overshadowed the celebrated duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (0/43) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/34), who gave away 77 runs.

That difference also became the difference between the two sides eventually. From a comfortable 65/1 in 7.4 overs, it suddenly became 79/5 by the end of the 12th over.

Abhishek, who had bowled only three overs in 15 games prior this night, suddenly got the ball to dip and turn while Shahbaz’s deliveries gripped and one of them saw the back of Samson, who waited for an eternity to pull over the cow corner.

The humidity was around 80% and the absence of dew only made matters worse.

Dhruv Jurel (56 not out off 35 balls) tried his bit but except Jaiswal (42 off 21 balls) all others flattered to deceive.

It must be mentioned that the highly-rated Samson again failed to score on days when it mattered. Samson’s failures on big days have been his biggest undoing and RR expected a much better effort from their skipper.

For RR, Trent Boult (3/45) started the slide in the Powerplays, Sandeep choked the run flow in the middle and Avesh Khan was as menacing at the death (3/27). — PTI

Brief scores

SRH: 175/9 in 20 overs (Klaasen 50, Head 34; Boult 3/45, Avesh 3/27)

vs RR: 139/7 in 20 overs (Jurel 56*, Jaiswal 42; Shahbaz 3/23, Abhishek 2/24)

