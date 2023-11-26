2-step selection process to pick wrestlers for Olympics: Ad hoc body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

In a surprising move, the ad hoc committee appointed to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced that wrestlers who earn quota places for the Olympics will have to win single-bout trials to seal their spots for the Paris Games.

The WFI has so far followed one principle — whoever wins the quota place participates in the Olympics. Interestingly, the now suspended WFI had all but decided to change the selection policy, announcing in its AGM last year that the quota winner would have to undergo trials. This had irked top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia.

In fact, when the sexual harassment allegations had surfaced against its then president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI in its defence claimed that the wrestlers complained because of the change in selection criteria.

However, the ad hoc committee, led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, today said that since the quota is granted to the country, a two-step selection process will happen to decide who represents the country at next year’s Paris Olympics.

As of now, only Antim Panghal has won a quota place in the women’s 53kg category. She achieved the feat by winning a bronze medal at the World Championships. The final trials for the Paris Games will be held on May 31-June 1 next year.

However, the defunct WFI body questioned the announcement, saying that the ad hoc committee is making a “big assumption” that it will still be running the affairs next year.

“The ad hoc body assumes that they will still be in power by next year and it is a big assumption. The Olympics selection policy will be decided by the new body and today’s announcement is only an attempt by them to show they are doing something for the game,” said a source from the defunct WFI body. “We have a court hearing on November 28 and let’s see if the election process gets started again,” he added.

The ad hoc body has also announced trial dates for the Asian and world Olympics qualifiers that are to be held in April and May next year in Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, respectively.