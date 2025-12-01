Vijayawada ( Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team has emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup, marking a historic achievement. Playing a pivotal role in this triumph were two talented Telugu players -- team captain Deepika and Karuna Kumari, who overcame immense challenges to bring pride to the nation.

Among them, Pangi Karuna Kumari, who represented Team India, proved that blindness is no barrier to excellence. Despite financial hardships, she pursued her cricketing dreams with determination while studying at the Government Residential School in Visakhapatnam, supported by donors' generosity.

Karuna hails from Vantla Mamidi village in Paderu mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. With nearly 80% visual impairment (B1 category) since childhood, she struggled academically and eventually had to discontinue her studies.

Upon learning about a school in Visakhapatnam designed for children like her, she convinced her parents and joined the Government Residential School. It was here that she met her coach, Ravi Kumar, to whom she expressed her deep interest in cricket.

He assured her that with specialised training, she could indeed play the sport -- words that filled her with hope. Since B1-category players rely solely on sound to track the ball, she often sustained injuries during practice, yet her resolve never wavered.

With persistent training, she quickly mastered the required skills. Karuna went on to play in several tournaments in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi, performing remarkably well. These achievements paved her path to the Indian team.

During the World Cup selection trials held in Bengaluru, she scored 114 runs off 70 balls, showcasing her extraordinary talent. Despite financial difficulties, she seized the opportunity to represent India at the T20 World Cup with the support of donors, becoming an inspiration to many.

At the Vijayawada International Airport, SAAP Chairman Animini Ravinaidu, Sports Authority MD Dharani, staff members, and athletes gave her a grand welcome.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD said Karuna Kumari's achievement is a moment of pride for the Telugu people and a source of inspiration for countless youngsters. He added that she would be meeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on December 3.

MD Dharani further stated that Karuna's journey from a tribal region to representing the nation has motivated many young athletes from similar backgrounds. Her parents and coach Ajay Kumar Reddy, who played crucial roles in her growth, expressed immense joy, remarking that her unwavering determination brought her to this level.

Karuna's success extends far beyond the cricket field. She has become a role model for girls across Andhra Pradesh, especially in rural areas. Coaches believe that families who once viewed education as the only viable option for girls are now beginning to see sports as a promising career path.

Her accomplishment has sparked new enthusiasm among visually impaired athletes in the state. They added that in this very first edition of the Blind Women's T20 World Cup, it is a proud moment that a Telugu girl represented Andhra Pradesh and helped India emerge as the champion. (ANI)

