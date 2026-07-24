2022 CWG medallist judoka Tulika Maan likely to be suspended for 'whereabouts failure'

The reigning 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Tulika Maan, will not get a chance to defend her medal. The 27-year-old has been served a notice of charge by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures.

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Tulika, who was to compete in the women’s +78kg category, has rushed to the NADA office to present her side of the story. However, it looks highly unlikely that she would be allowed to travel with the team for the Glasgow Games.

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Tulika is the second judoka to get snared under the anti-doping rules violation after Arun Kumar. Arun, who was training in Paris, France, ahead of the Games, was tested twice in Bellary, Karnataka – first on June 8 and then again July 3. Both the samples showed presence of mestanalone and stanozolol, anabolic steroid.

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It is alleged Tulika missed filing her whereabouts thrice in the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) in the last 12 months. Athletes who are part of the registered testing pool (RTP) have to routinely update their whereabouts in the system, where they have to submit their whereabouts information with specific date and time for the next three months. If the whereabouts change, then the athlete has to update the information on ADAMS.

Three whereabouts failures, including filing failures and missed tests within the 12-month period constitutes an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code. This violation usually means a maximum suspension of two years under article 2.4 of the anti-doping rules violation.

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Tulika has two options. She can either contest the charge or accept her suspension.

Judo Federation of India (JFI) president confirmed the development and said the federation has to most probably withdraw her name from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“She has been issued a notice for three whereabouts failures. She is trying to get this sorted but as we know it will be very difficult to send her under these circumstances. We will have to withdraw her from the Games,” Kumar told The Tribune on Friday.