 2023-24 Home season: India to play 3 ODIs, 8 T20s and 5 Tests : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • 2023-24 Home season: India to play 3 ODIs, 8 T20s and 5 Tests

2023-24 Home season: India to play 3 ODIs, 8 T20s and 5 Tests

The first ODI against Australia will be in Mohali on September 22

2023-24 Home season: India to play 3 ODIs, 8 T20s and 5 Tests

Indian Cricket Team. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 25

India will get to fine tune their World Cup preparations with a three-match ODI series against Australia besides playing eight T20 Internationals and five Tests against England during the 2023-2024 home season.

The first ODI against Australia will be in Mohali on September 22 with Indore and Rajkot hosting the remaining two on September 24 and 27 respectively. The BCCI announced the home season schedule on Tuesday.

As BCCI secretary Jay Shah had indicated, venues like Mohali, Nagpur, Rajkot, Indore, Thiruvananthapuram, all of which have missed out on hosting World Cup games, have been compensated during the home season with minimum two games each.

With the BCCI set to announce the media rights tender during the course of this week, it was a necessary to announce the calendar and one of the striking feature is absence of any ODI game after the World Cup at home in October-November.

With India playing the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year, the Hardik Pandya led team will get eight T20 games at home including five against Australian a week after the ODI showpiece and three more against Afghanistan in January 2024.

Afghanistan had played a Test match in India in 2018 but the white ball team will play its maiden series in India.

Visakhapatnam (November 23), Thiruvananthapuram (November 26), Guwahati (November 28), Nagpur (December 1) and Hyderabad (December 3) will host the T20s against Australia, while Mohali (January 11), Indore (January 14) and Bengaluru (January 17) will stage matches against Afghanistan.

The big-ticket event during the home series is the Anthony De Mello Trophy between India and England.

Hyderabad (January 25-29), Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamsala (March 7-11) will get to host the games in the five Test series.

Dharamsala got a game because it missed out during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as the ground couldn't be prepared on time. After England series, there will be a three-week gap before the start of Indian Premier League.

Fixtures

Australia series

1st ODI:  Sep 22 (Mohali)

2nd ODI: Sep 24 (Indore)

3rd ODI:  Sep 27 (Rajkot)

1st T20I: Nov 23 (Visakhapatnam)

2nd T20I: Nov 26 (Thiruvananthapuram)

3rd T20I:  Nov 28 (Guwahati)

4th T20I:  Dec 1 (Nagpur)

5th T20I: Dec 3 (Hyderabad)

Afghanistan series

1st T20I: Jan 11 (Mohali)

2nd T20I: Jan 14 (Indore)

3rd T20I:  Jan 17 (Bengaluru)

England series

1st Test: Jan 25-29 (Hyderabad)

2nd Test: Feb 2-6 (Visakhapatnam)

3rd Test:  Feb 15-19 (Rajkot)

4th Test:   Feb 23-27 (Ranchi)

5th Test:  Mar 3-7 (Dharamsala)

#Australia #Cricket #England #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

3
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

4
Chandigarh

Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

5
Himachal

Hill sinking, landslide fear grips Kullu district residents

6
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

7
Punjab

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

8
Haryana

Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

9
Punjab

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

10
Himachal

Kullu: Reservoir water flows above Malana barrage

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

Top News

PM Modi cites names of ‘East India company’, PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

Mizos of Mizoram share ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, Ku...

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...

Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders

Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders

Parliament impasse over disagreement on rules for debating M...

China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor Wang Yi

China removes 'missing' foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor Wang Yi

Wang had previously served as China's top diplomat in his ca...


Cities

View All

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Breaches in Kasur drain add to flood woes for farmers

Amritsar MC finds it difficult to remove stray dogs from Heritage Street

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Knotty affair: Himmat Singh Avenue where wires can get entangled in passing vehicles

Land bought at ‘low’ rate, Vigilance grills Manpreet

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

Search ops in Bathinda: 41 held, drugs, Rs 3.5L seized

Chandigarh MC approve free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Punjab government to release Rs 49 crore for construction of hostels at Panjab University

ED arrests former Panchkula revenue officer in money laundering case

Chandigarh: AAP leaders, volunteers face water cannons as they try to cross police barricades

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Poor drainage adds to chaos, traffic crawls on waterlogged NH for 3 hrs

Union Cabinet clears bill to replace Ordinance on officers’ service matters in Delhi government

Union Cabinet clears bill to replace Ordinance on officers’ service matters in Delhi government

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Yamuna’s water level follows downward trend in Delhi, but still above danger mark

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Monsoon fury: Sutlej swells, Lohian villages in Jalandhar district flooded again

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, Punjab CM for relief

Floods wash away crops in Lohian, leave marginal farmers mired in debt

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Illegal mining: 10 held for attacking policemen

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Neglected Kakowal Road plagues commuters

Public bear the brunt as revenue officials observe strike

2 workers die in wall collapse

2 workers die in wall collapse

Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Tangri water level at danger mark, ‘no need to panic’

Reality therapy helps in depression: Varsity study