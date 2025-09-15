DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season to start on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland

2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season to start on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lausanne [Switzerland], September 15 (ANI): Whilst the exhilarating images of the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 6 are still fresh in the minds of hockey fans around the world, season 7 of the "League of the Best", involving the crème de la crème of world hockey, is just around the corner, and it promises to be thrilling, as per a release from FIH.

Advertisement

With two newcomers, Ireland women and Pakistan men, the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season will start from Ireland, as well as Argentina, for an exciting journey of no less than 144 matches. And on top of the pride of winning the League, both Champions will ensure their spot at the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028.

The season begins in Ireland and Argentina:

Advertisement

Germany vs Belgium men will get the season underway in Ireland. Action will continue in Argentina later in the day with men's champions Netherlands taking on League debutants Pakistan.

Belgium, England and Germany men, along with Belgium, England and Ireland women, will play the first block of matches in Ireland. In Argentina, the Leones and Leonas will face the Netherlands and Pakistan men, as well as Germany and the Netherlands women, respectively.

Advertisement

The high-profile encounters between these top teams are sure to provide moments of great excitement for the fans right from the first whistle.

Season Finale in Belgium, Germany and England:

The league will conclude in epic fashion on June 28, 2026, with thrilling clashes across three countries, namely Belgium, Germany and England. With 6 women's and 6 men's teams in action on closing day, the competition promises to keep the fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle as it did in the 2024-25 season, when the men's FIH Hockey World Cup qualification was decided at the final match of the season as Spain pipped Germany to qualify for the event.

This season will see the arrival of Ireland women and Pakistan men, both making their debut in the competition, having been promoted via the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024-25, adding further depth and excitement to the Pro League. Their entry ensures fresh rivalries and increased engagement for fans worldwide.

Both the Netherlands men and women come into the new season as reigning champions, having claimed the titles in the previous FIH Hockey Pro League season. The Oranje hockey teams will look to defend their crowns against an increasingly competitive field!

Through the entirety of the 2025-26 season, 10 nations will host matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League, as follows:

Ireland (9-14 December 2025) - Ireland, Belgium, England (women) & Belgium, England, Germany (men)

Argentina (9-14 December 2025) - Argentina, Germany, Netherlands (women) & Argentina, Netherlands, Pakistan (men)

China (5-10 February 2026) - China, England, Netherlands (women)

Spain (5-10 February 2026) - Spain, Belgium, Germany (women) & Spain, England, Netherlands (men)

Australia (10-15 February 2026) - Australia, Argentina, Ireland (women) & Australia, Germany, Pakistan (men)

India (10-15 February 2026) - India, Argentina, Belgium (men)

Australia (20-25 February 2026) - Australia, China, Spain (women) & Australia, India, Spain (men)

England (13-21 June 2026) - England, Australia, Germany (women) & England, Argentina, Australia (men)

Netherlands (13-21 June 2026) - Netherlands, Ireland, Spain (women) & Netherlands, Germany, India (men)

Belgium (13-21 June 2026) - Belgium, Argentina, China (women) & Belgium, Pakistan, Spain (men)

Belgium (23-28 June 2026) - Belgium, Australia, Netherlands (women) & Belgium, Australia, Netherlands (men)

Germany (23-28 June 2026) - Germany, China, Ireland (women) & Germany, Argentina, Spain (men)

England (23-28 June 2026) - England, Argentina, Spain (women) & England, India, Pakistan (men). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts