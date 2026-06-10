2026 FIFA World Cup: Iran threatens to halt games if unauthorised flags or slogans raised

Tehran [Iran], June 10 (ANI): Iran has warned it may suspend its 2026 FIFA World Cup matches if unauthorised flags are displayed or if slogans targeting the national team are chanted inside stadiums, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media who quoted the country's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali.

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The World Cup begins on June 11, with Iran opening their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. They will then face Belgium at the same venue on June 21 before concluding their group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

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Ahmad Donyamali said the country has informed FIFA that matches involving Iran could be stopped if unauthorised flags are displayed or anti-team slogans are chanted in stadiums. He also added that assurances have been received that no disruptions are expected during the match against Egypt.

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"We have informed FIFA that if unofficial flags are brought or slogans against the national team are chanted in the stadiums where Iran plays in the World Cup, the team manager will definitely be responsible for stopping the match. We have been assured that no disruptive incidents will occur in the stadium during the match against Egypt," Donyamali said, according to Reuters, who cited Iranian media.

Notably, this comes a day after the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFRI) stated that its share of FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets was withdrawn before the tournament, leaving supporters who had already booked trips without access to their team's matches.

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According to the Iranian football federation, it had already begun selling tickets allocated to it for World Cup fixtures, but the distribution was later revoked. The federation said that as a result, several Iranian fans who had relied on the official ticketing process and completed travel bookings are now unable to attend the matches.

"Depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries," the FFIRI said in a statement as per Reuters.

"This development raises serious questions about the interference of non-sporting and political considerations in the organisation of the world's biggest football event," they had said further.

"This is despite the fact that many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches," the statement further said.

Notably, under FIFA regulations, each participating federation receives around 8 per cent of tickets for its matches, which are then distributed at its discretion among fans.

While the FFIRI did not specify who decided to withhold the tickets, it urged FIFA to act in line with its "principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations" and prevent external issues from affecting the showpiece event.

Iran's World Cup campaign has so far been marred by uncertainty due to the ongoing political tensions involving the United States and Israel.

The FFIRI negotiated a last-minute shift of the team's base camp from Arizona to Mexico amid uncertainty over US visa approvals and a growing sentiment in Iran that the squad should minimise its time on American soil.

After weeks of uncertainty, the United States granted visas to all Iranian players last week, just over a week before their opening match, although several team staff members were denied entry. (ANI)

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