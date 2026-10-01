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Home / Sports / 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup: India to open campaign against Australia on Oct 7, play Pakistan on Oct 10

2027 Men’s ODI World Cup: India to open campaign against Australia on Oct 7, play Pakistan on Oct 10

Final will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on November 21

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 11:06 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Shubman Gill’s men will meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10. PTI file
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India will open their campaign in the men’s ICC World Cup against defending champions Australia at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on October 7, the world body announced on Thursday.

Shubman Gill’s men will meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10.

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India will meet Afghanistan on October 14 at the Centurion (Pretoria now known as Tshwane) followed by a match against co-hosts Zimbabwe at the newly constructed Victoria Falls Stadium on October 24.

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On October 17, India will be up against a Qualifier in Bloemfontein.

The two semi-finals will be played at Cape Town and Centurion on November 17 and 18, while the final will be played at the Wanderers on November 21.

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