'2030 CWG shared dream of Gujarat and its youth': Harsh Sanghavi after Amdavad Experience Centre launch in Glasgow

Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday described the 2030 Commonwealth Games, set to be hosted by Ahmedabad, as "a shared dream of the state and its youth" after inaugurating the 'Amdavad Experience Centre' in Glasgow, saying the initiative had already drawn an overwhelming response from the international sporting community.

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The Experience Centre has been set up on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Games to showcase Ahmedabad's sporting infrastructure, cultural heritage, and preparations for hosting the centenary edition of the Games in 2030.

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Addressing the media after the inauguration, Sanghavi said, "The Amdavad Experience Centre was inaugurated here today. Since yesterday morning, we have received over 5,000 registrations, with representatives from world federations and numerous athletes visiting the site leading up to 2nd August. Crucially, this is not merely about bidding documents; it is our dream, a shared dream of the state and its youth. On behalf of the nation's youth, I wish to express my gratitude to PM Modi. It was his vision that led to the development of significant sports infrastructure in Gujarat."

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According to Sanghavi, the centre is expected to host representatives from international sports federations and athletes throughout the remainder of the Glasgow Games, providing them with an opportunity to experience Ahmedabad's sporting ecosystem and cultural identity ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister also took part in a Garba performance alongside officials from Scotland and the Commonwealth Games movement during the launch event, showcasing the state's cultural traditions before an international audience.

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As part of his engagements in Glasgow, Sanghavi also met officials from the British Council to discuss collaboration and knowledge exchange in education and culture as Gujarat steps up preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Games.

His visit forms part of Gujarat's broader international outreach programme aimed at strengthening ties with global sporting bodies and promoting Ahmedabad's readiness to stage the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The inauguration came during another successful phase of India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

At the end of Day 7, India had won 15 medals--three gold, nine silver, and three bronze--while six Indian boxers had also assured themselves of podium finishes by reaching the semifinals in their respective events.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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