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Home / Sports / 21 of BFI’s 35 authorised state units join two-day ‘Mission Olympic Podium’ meeting in Bagdogra

21 of BFI’s 35 authorised state units join two-day ‘Mission Olympic Podium’ meeting in Bagdogra

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): Twenty-one of the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) 35 authorised state units participated in a two-day ‘Mission Olympic Podium’ meeting here, bringing a majority of its state units together around Indian boxing’s Olympic ambitions and an athlete-first approach.

Representatives of 18 units attended in person, while three joined through video conferencing. The participating units included the ad hoc committees of Mizoram and Jharkhand along with the BFI Athletes committee player representative, according to BFI.

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The participation comes amid the ongoing dispute involving suspended Secretary General Pramod Kumar, with the gathering focusing on the Federation’s sporting programme and coordination with its state units.

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“Our responsibility is to the boxers and their future. The participation of a majority of our authorised state units demonstrates their commitment to working together as a federation towards our Olympic ambitions, with athletes at the centre of that effort. The work begins in the states — identifying talent, supporting coaches and creating a clear pathway for boxers to progress, gain competitive exposure and represent India. We must build a system that consistently prepares our boxers to succeed at the highest level,” said Ajay Singh, President, BFI.

The two-day meeting provided a forum for state representatives to discuss the ‘Mission Olympic Podium’ initiative, with athletes’ perspectives informing the proceedings.

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BFI said its priority remained maintaining institutional stability, strengthening coordination with state units and ensuring that boxers’ development and preparation remained central to its work. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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