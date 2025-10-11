22 medals, 10th place: our para-athletes embody spirit of new India: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, felicitated India's medal-winning contingent from the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, commending them for their extraordinary spirit, determination, and record-breaking performance that has made the nation proud.

India delivered its best-ever performance in the history of the World Para Athletics Championships, finishing 10th in the overall standings with a record 22 medals -- six gold, nine silver, and seven Bronze. The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, gave away cash awards amounting to over Rs 1.09 crore to the para athletes.

"You are not para athletes, but Power Athletes of Bharat. The pride you brought to the nation after the medal wins and the inspiring message you have given to the divyang people in particular is noteworthy. The passion you have shown is tremendous," Mansukh Mandaviya said in his address to para athletes during the felicitation, according to a statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Sports Minister was all praise for the spirit and resilience showcased by the athletes during the competition and added, "The vision and spirit of New India, which is shown by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, is upheld in the best way. The Prime Minister was watching your matches on TV, and he used to keep asking about you all during our meetings."

The felicitation comes in the wake of what has been described internationally as India's most successful hosting of a global para-sport event. The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was the largest para-sport event ever organised in India, featuring over 2,100 participants from 100 countries competing across 186 medal events.

Also present at the occasion, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia said, "The Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) have helped us as a family. The WPA presented us with a trophy on the final day of the event for hosting it successfully. They said they will be happy to have India host more such events in the country, going forward. Both the IPC president, Andrew Parsons, and World Para Athletics President Paul Fitzgerald said that the level of facilities provided to athletes and the technical conduct of the Games were both of the highest level."

"This kind of praise from international associations was made possible due to the combined strength of PCI, SAI, and the Ministry. Today, the Minister handing over the cash awards to athletes within seven days of the competition is another showcase of his remarkable efforts to improve sports," Jhajharia added.

The athletes spoke in unison in favour of the MONDO track at the JLN Stadium, which played a massive role during the championships.

"All of us were very happy about the MONDO track, which was present in both the warm-up area and the competition area. Besides that, the hotels and transportation provided were also very good. The local volunteers, as well as SAI and PCI, also helped us a lot," said Sumit Antil.

Sailesh Kumar, who bagged the first gold for India at the WPAC 2025, mentioned, "It was such a big event in India. I was nervous on the first day, but the preparations were good. The track and home support were very favourable. Besides the MONDO track, the nearby gym and fitness centre also proved useful," the Bihar lad added.

Double medallist Preeti Pal mentioned the medical centre. "The medical room helped us sprinters a lot in between our races for recovery. The ice bath in particular proved really beneficial," she said.

Reiterating the mental resilience showcased by the para athletes, Mansukh Mandaviya thanked them for transforming 'disability into determination'. "This is a new definition of courage that will keep inspiring the future generations. The entire nation is proud of your achievements. You have not only won medals, but you have also won our hearts."

"You have shown that when intent is strong, wheelchairs can also become wings," he added. (ANI)

