25th edition of Samarvir Sahi cup tees off

The 25th edition of the Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship will begin here on Tuesday. The event, which was started as a tribute to talented local golfer Samarvir Singh Sahi almost three decades back, has grown into one of the most respected amateur tournaments in the country.

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Anirban Lahiri, two of India’s best professional golfers, won the tournament as teenagers. And for the region’s budding golfers, it is an opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the country. This year, some of the best amateur golfing talent of the country, including Anshul Misra (all-India champion) and Varun Muthappa (all-India runner-up), will participate in the event.

After completing his schooling in Chandigarh and Delhi, Sahi graduated from USA’s Albright College, where he captained the golf team. Sahi passed away in 1994 after a battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The tournament was started in 1996 by his family and golfing friends, including Jeev Milkha Singh, Amandeep Johl and Harmeet Kahlon. The tournament got official recognition from the Indian Golf Union in 2000.

With the tournament celebrating its silver jubilee, Sahi’s father said he was proud that the tournament was going strong even after almost three decades.

“The tournament was started to celebrate the life of a talented youngster who had made such a mark and had a promising future. Also, to be honest, as parents it was our desire for the perpetuation of our son’s name,” said GPS Sahi.

“We chose a golf tournament because we wanted his name to be associated with the sport that he loved. This being its silver jubilee, the tournament is known in the golfing circles around the country. I think it has also helped inspire next generation of golfers from the city and region, giving them a platform to learn from top players and also showcase their own talent,” he added.