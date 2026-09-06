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Home / Sports / 27 swimmers take part in 81-km Open Water Swimming Competition in Murshidabad

27 swimmers take part in 81-km Open Water Swimming Competition in Murshidabad

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ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], September 6 (ANI): The 80th edition of the World’s Longest National Open Water Swimming Competition 2026 was held at 5 AM on Sunday from Ahiran Ganga Ghat in Murshidabad. The 81-kilometre event, billed as the world’s longest swimming competition, featured 27 male and female participants from several states, including Maharashtra, as well as Bangladesh.

A separate 19-kilometre swimming competition is scheduled to begin at 2 PM later today from Jiyaganj Sadar Ghat. Both events have been organised by the Murshidabad District Swimming Association.

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Speaking to ANI, a 13-year-old participant from Maharashtra, Vidhi Bhor, said she was excited to be the youngest participant in the 81-km competition and aims to complete it within 12 hours and secure victory in her first attempt.

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“I have come from Maharashtra. I am feeling very good because I am the youngest swimmer to participate in this 81-km competition. I am only 13 years old. I want to finish this competition within 12 hours and win. This is my first time. I will try to beat everyone. My name is Vidhi Bhor. I am from Maharashtra,” she said.

Mumbai participant Saanvi said she was excited about the new experience and confident in her ability to compete with the other female swimmers. She added that the competition would also provide an opportunity to learn new things.

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“I feel very good because this is a new experience for me. I am trying it for the first time. I will get to learn a lot of new things. I have already participated in this competition. I am from Mumbai. I feel good because my level is so high that I can compete with them. Of course, there is competition among females. But I can also compete with them,” she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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