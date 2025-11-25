DT
Home / Sports / 278 players participate in Dream League of India's Mohali trials

278 players participate in Dream League of India's Mohali trials

ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Dream League of India (DLI), India's biggest Tennis Ball Cricket League conducted its Mohali trials last week, drawing an energetic turnout of 278 players across the junior and senior categories.

The trials marked DLI's first major talent hunt in Punjab, further expanding its nationwide grassroots cricket footprint.

Held at JP Sports Academy, Derabassi, Mohali, the trials witnessed the presence of several recognised tennis ball cricket stars, who also participated in the trials, according to the DLI release.

Players aged 13-18 years (Junior category) and 18 years and above (Senior category) showcased their skills, determination, and competitive spirit, hoping to earn a place in one of DLI's six teams.

Founder of Dream League of India, Chetanya Nanda, said Mohali has always been a powerhouse of cricketing talent, and the turnout reflects the same passion.

"The energy, skill level, and hunger we witnessed here were truly inspiring. I request big companies to come forward and be part of journey of these grassroot players," he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the successful trials, Rishabh Bhatia, Founder of Dream League of India, said, "Punjab has given us a good response. Many known tennis ball cricket stars joined us today, which added even more excitement and motivation for the youngsters."

Launched by Servotech Sports, the Dream League of India is the country's biggest tennis ball cricket tournament, featuring six competitive teams across two categories -- juniors (13-18 years) and seniors (18+ years).

Actor Sonu Sood, who is the DLI's League commissioner, motivated the participants and urged everyone to make use of the trials being conducted by the League.

Having conducted high-energy trials in Gurugram, Delhi, Greater Noida, and Ganaur, DLI continues to build momentum across the country, the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

