27th birthday, 27 records: How Shubman Gill lit up cricket from Fazilka to Ahmedabad to Edgbaston

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill turned 27 on Tuesday, starting another year and another chapter of wisdom, experience and his usual classy run-making at the highest level that he and his team would need ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

From the fields of Fazilka to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to loud England crowds, the 'Prince of Indian cricket' has slowly been making his mark as the heir apparent to batting icon Virat Kohli. While some of his shots, especially his cover drive and straight drive, ooze the class and authority similar to his predecessors Virat and Sachin Tendulkar, the legacy that the right-hander is shaping is going to gift the world cricket its 'first Shubman'. Experiencing stardom at the height of social media memes, edits and leaks, the 27-year-old is no doubt going to play a massive role in driving the next generation of Indian cricket to greater heights.

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As Gill turns 27, here are 27 records that prove how Shubman is coming into his own in ways much different from Sachin and Virat and how his presence is a 'Shubh' sign for Indian cricket:

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-Among players with at least 10 matches in Youth ODIs, Gill holds the record for the highest average, with an outrageous number of 104.45 across 16 matches and 15 innings. He scored 1,149 runs across his Youth ODI career, including four centuries and six fifties, with a best score of 160.

-The ICC U19 World Cup 2018 winner and 'Player of the Tournament': Under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy way back in 2018, Gill won the prestigious U19 title and was the 'POTT' as leading run-scorer for India with 372 runs in five innings, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 124.00.

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-At 19 years of age, Gill found some Indian Premier League (IPL) success with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), emerging as the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' in the 2019 edition, having made 296 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32.88 and a strike rate of 124.36, with three centuries and a best score of 76.

-Gill is the fastest Indian to reach the landmark of 1,000 (19 innings), 2,000 (38 innings) and 3,000 ODI runs (62 innings). He is, in fact, the fastest-ever to the 2,000-run landmark.

-Gill is the youngest ODI double-century scorer, blasting an unbeaten 208* in 149 balls against New Zealand in January 2023, at the age of 23 years and 132 days.

-The flashy stroke-player is already a certified ODI maestro. In 67 ODIs and 66 innings, he has made 3,379 runs already at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 100.95, including nine centuries and 20 fifties. No ODI batter with as much runs at him has a better average and strike rate currently.

-An IPL 2022 winner with Gujarat Titans (GT), Gill went hammer and tongs against world-class bowlers in a breakout 2023 season, smashing 890 runs in 17 innings at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, including three centuries and four fifties. This is the second-best IPL tournament for any batter (at top is Virat Kohli's 973-run campaign for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016), helping him win the Orange Cap and the 'Player of the Tournament' title.

-The right-hander's 129 in 60 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 IPL season Qualifier two is the highest-ever score in IPL playoff history.

-With a century in Qualifier two of the IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals, Gill became the only batter to have multiple IPL playoff tons, with a total of two centuries.

-Gill is the youngest player to have reached the 4,000-run mark in IPL history, reaching the milestone at the age of 26 years and 216 days in the 2026 season.

-A two-time Asia Cup winner and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner for India. His 2023 Asia Cup campaign was sensational, with 302 runs in six innings at an average of 75.50 and a strike rate of 93.49, with a century and two fifties, including a best score of 121 against Bangladesh. His 2025 CT campaign saw him score 188 runs in five innings at an average of 47.00, with a century against Bangladesh as a highlight.

-After his century at the Leeds Test against England last year, a magnificent 147 on his debut as Test captain, Gill silenced all the criticism around his credentials as a batter in overseas conditions, becoming the fourth Indian to score a century on his debut as captain in the very first innings, joining legends like Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

-With a marathon 269 and 161 runs during the Edgbaston Test on the same tour, he produced the best batting aggregate (430 runs) by an Indian in a single Test match and overall second-best (England's Graham Gooch: (456 runs after scoring 333 and 123 against India at Lord's back in 1990.

-After Gill secured the Test victory at Edgbaston, he became the youngest Indian to win a Test in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations, at the age of 25 years and 301 days.

-Gill's win at Edgbaston, his first as a Test captain, is also the biggest away win by an Indian captain in Test history, registering a 336-run win while defending a 608-run target against England.

-His knock of 269 at Edgbaston is the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests, going past Virat Kohli's 254* against South Africa back in 2019.

-With his double century at Edgbaston, he became only the fourth Indian after Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma to have double tons in both ODIs and Tests both.

-His 269-run knock against England at Edgbaston made him the first Indian to register a 250-run plus score outside the Indian subcontinent, outdoing Sachin Tendulkar's 241* against Australia at Sydney in 2004.

-Gill also holds the record of being the first-ever Asian captain to score a double century in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations, beating the previous best of 193 runs by Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka against England at Lord's in 2011.

-During the landmark Test tour of England, he slammed four centuries in total, becoming the first player to hit four tons in their debut Test series as Test captain.

-With his four centuries in England, Gill also joined legends Sunil Gavaskar and Aussie icon Sir Don Bradman for the joint-most centuries in a Test series.

-Gill ended the England tour with a total of 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. This is the best SENA tour by an Indian, outdoing Virat Kohli's 692-run tour to Australia in 2014-15, which saw 'The King' pile off four centuries and a fifty.

-Gill's 754-run outing against England is the second-best outing in a Test series by a captain, next to Don Bradman's 810-run series against England in 1936/37 at home.

-Gill's 754-run series against England is the second-best amount of runs by an Indian in a series, below Sunil Gavaskar's 774 runs against West Indies in 1971.

-Gill has the second-best Test average as a captain in Tests (among batters with a minimum of 1,000 runs), next to Bradman's 101.5 (3,147 runs). In 11 Tests and 18 innings, he has made 1,150 runs at an average of 71.87, with six centuries and two fifties.

-The right-hander holds the record for most runs by an Indian in a three-match ODI series, scoring 360 runs against New Zealand at home in 3 ODIs back in 2023, at an average of 180 and a strike rate of 128.57, including two centuries.

-Gill registered five centuries as Test captain in 2025, in his first year as Test captain. He is the player with joint-most centuries by a player during their first calendar year as a Test captain.

Overall, Gill has built an impressive record across formats, establishing himself as one of India’s leading batters. In 43 Tests, he has scored 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, including 11 centuries and nine fifties.

His ODI numbers are even more striking, with 3,379 runs from 67 matches at an outstanding average of 60.33, including nine centuries and 20 half-centuries, with a best of 208.

In T20Is, Gill has accumulated 869 runs in 36 appearances at a strike rate of 138.59, including a century.

In 134 IPL matches, he has made 4,598 runs at an average of 40.33, including five centuries and 32 fifties, with best score of 129 at a strike rate of 142.08. (ANI)

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