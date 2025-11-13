28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2025 set for a Grand Finale at Kari Motor Speedway

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, India's premier racing championship, is gearing up for its action-packed grand finale at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, on November 15-16.

After months of fierce competition and nail-biting finishes, the weekend is all set for the season's final showdown. Now in its 28th edition, the championship stands as India's longest-running racing championship, as per a release from JK Tyre.

Adding to the excitement, American racing legend and three-time MotoGP World Champion, as well as MotoGP Hall of Fame inductee, Freddie Spencer, will grace the race weekend.

From rookies chasing their first podium to seasoned pros fighting for championship glory, the finale promises edge-of-the-seat racing across all categories: LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup and the newly introduced JK Tyre Levitas Cup. The weekend will also witness the penultimate round of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, part of the Indian Racing Festival 2025.

India's most competitive single-seater category, LGB Formula 4, is also the longest-running class in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, serving as the crucial bridge between karting and formula racing.

It remains the backbone of Indian single-seater racing and is a true test of skill, precision, and racecraft. After Round 2, Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) leads the standings with 53 points, followed by Dhruvh Goswami (MSport Racing) on 45 points, and Mehul Agarwal (Dark Don Racing) with 28 points. Strong performances by seasoned drivers at the Kari Motor Speedway have kept the championship battle wide open as the LGB Formula 4 heads into its final round to decide the 2025 National Champion.

The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, part of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) returns to Kari with a tightly contested field for its penultimate round. Kenyan Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders), Sachel Rotge (Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru) of France, South Africa's Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing), India's Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) and Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi) head into the weekend as strong contenders. The championship continues to showcase wheel-to-wheel racing with identical Ligier JS F422 cars, ensuring that driver skill remains the ultimate differentiator.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is going to be the race to watch out for as racers on the powerful GT-R650S are set for an all-out Pro-Am showdown in the final round of the season. In the Professional class, Bengaluru's Anish Shetty leads with 57 points, while defending champion Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) sits second with 36 points, closely followed by Kayan Patel (Mumbai) with 34 points.

In the Amateur category, Bryan Nicholas (Puducherry) tops the table with 69 points, ahead of Johring Warisa (Umrangso) with 45 points and Kabir Sahoch (Vadodara) with 33 points. The GT-R650S have delivered intense slipstream battles throughout the season, and with two races left, fans can expect high-speed duels, strategic moves, and elbows-out racing right to the finish.

The Levitas Cup, India's newest single-make racing series, debuted this season with identical, performance-tuned Maruti Suzuki Ignis cars. Featuring 14 talented drivers in the rookie and gentlemen classes, the championship has delivered close, skill-driven racing. As the season heads into its final weekend, the Rookie title fight is wide open, with Ashwin Pugalagiri (Madurai) and Balaji Raju (Chennai) tied at 32 points, and Nihal Singh (Gurgaon) close behind with 27.

In the Gentlemen category, Jai Prashanth Venkat (Coimbatore) leads with 38 points, followed by Ram Charan (28) and Yokeshwaran Krishnavelu (21), promising an action-packed finale.

The Novice Cup, India's entry-level single-seater series, has been a proving ground for emerging talent, with the last two rounds delivering close, wheel-to-wheel racing in 1300cc Swift-powered cars. After Round 2, Abhijit Vadavalli (Momentum Motorsports) leads the championship with 34 points, followed closely by Lokithlingeash Ravi (DTS Racing) on 32 points and Prathik Ashok (DTS Racing) with 28 points. With just six points separating the top three, the final weekend promises intense battles where consistency, composure, and one perfect race start could decide it all, as even the slightest mistake could cost everything. (ANI)

