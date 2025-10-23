DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / 2nd ODI: Australia win toss, opts to bowl against India

2nd ODI: Australia win toss, opts to bowl against India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251023031005
Advertisement

Adelaide [Australia], October 23 (ANI): Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.

Advertisement

Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series against India with a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Perth Stadium in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Advertisement

The series opener marked the much-awaited return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to competitive cricket since they retired from Tests earlier this year.

Advertisement

After winning the toss, Marsh said, "We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing. Everyone loves to play here. Always an amazing crowd here. Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis."

Indian captain Shubman Gill also stated that he would have opted to bowl first.

Advertisement

"We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains. Hopefully, no stoppages today. We are going with the same team," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts