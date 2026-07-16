2nd ODI: India stumble despite Kohli, Iyer fifties; England to chase 234 target in Cardiff

Cardiff [UK], July 16 (ANI): Despite fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, a bowling masterclass from England's bowlers restricted India to just 233 in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday.

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It was not the most assured batting performance from the Men in Blue, who struggled to build momentum. England now needs 234 runs to level the series and force a decider in the third and final ODI.

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India posted 233 in 44 overs after England opted to bowl first. The visitors recovered from a mid-innings wobble through a composed half-century from Shreyas Iyer, but England's pace attack kept India from building a bigger total.

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India began cautiously on a pitch that offered assistance to the seamers. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 26 runs, while captain Shubman Gill contributed 31 runs before England struck back.

Ishan Kishan, who replaced the unwell KL Rahul in the playing XI, also failed to make an impact and was dismissed for just one run.

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Kohli and Iyer then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Kohli played a fluent knock of 65 runs, but his dismissal triggered a period of pressure for India.

Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar struggled to get going, with all three failing to reach double figures as England's bowlers maintained pressure on India.

Iyer anchored the innings with a fighting 66 off 71 balls. He found support from the lower order, with Jasprit Bumrah adding a valuable unbeaten 20-run cameo towards the end.

England's bowling attack responded strongly, with their fast bowlers making regular breakthroughs.

Jofra Archer was the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets in his 10-over spell and removing the key wicket of Kohli. Saqib Mahmood impressed on his return to the side, taking 2 wickets, while Gus Atkinson also chipped in with three wickets. (ANI)

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