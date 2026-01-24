Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 24 (ANI): Veteran batter Joe Root's all-round performance has helped England defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, the Three Lions levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1. The third and final ODI will be played at the very same stadium in Colombo on January 27.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 219 runs in 49.3 overs. Middle-order batter Dhananjaya de Silva scored 40 runs off 59 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Captain Charith Asalanka top-scored with 45 off 64 deliveries, including one four. Pathum Nissanka (26), wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis (26), Pavan Rathnayake (29), and Dunith Wellalage (20) couldn't convert their starts.

For England, speedster Jamie Overton (2/21), spinners Adil Rashid (2/34), and Joe Root (2/13) scalped two wickets apiece. Liam Dawson (1/40), Will Jacks (1/47), and Rehan Ahmed (1/26) were also among the wicket-takers for the visitors.

In response, England chased down the 220-run target in 46.2 overs. Ben Duckett (39), Rehan Ahmed (13), captain Harry Brook (42), and wicketkeeper-batter (33) played crucial knocks.

However, Joe Root was the standout performer in the run-chase, scoring 75 off 90 deliveries, including five fours, that helped England to secure a five-wicket win. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva (2/37) and Jeffrey Vandersay (2/45) were among the wicket-takers.

After winning the Player of the Match award, Joe Root said that he tried to play late as much as possible. "Always love coming to Sri Lanka. Nice to get the win on a difficult surface. Tried to play the ball as late as possible. We learned from the first game and crossed the line. I have played a lot of cricket in the subcontinent, tried to work out the delivery from the hand as soon as possible. You've got to be precise with your footwork." (ANI)

