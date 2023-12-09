2nd T20I: India vs England: No margin for error

PTI

Mumbai, December 8

With the series on the line, India will look for an improved show, especially in the bowling and fielding departments, when they take on a rampaging England in the second women’s T20I here tomorrow.

9 Wickets for Renuka Singh in her last four T20Is at a strike-rate of 9.33 and economy of 6.64 303 Runs scored by Nat Sciver-Brunt in her last seven T20Is at an average of over 50 and strike-rate of almost 140

England extended their dominant run against India with a comprehensive 38-run win which gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was England’s 21st victory in 28 T20Is against India and eighth in 10 matches in the country.

India failed to read the conditions adequately and also made glaring errors in the first game which turned out to be a one-sided affair.

On a flat pitch not offering much to the bowlers especially in the first innings, India used four different spinners — including rookie Kanika Ahuja — and England took them apart, scoring 121 runs from a collective 12 overs for three wickets.

India handed debuts to two left-arm spinners Shreyanka Patil (2/44) and Saika Ishaque (1/38) but both were wayward and expensive in their respective four-over spells. Senior spinner Deepti Sharma (0/28) was not even trusted with completing her quota of overs.

Indian spinners bowled short as well as full tosses at times for England batters to dominate, whereas their fielders did not support them enough. Both Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt were given lifelines which proved to be costly for the home team.

The only bright spot in India’s bowling was seamer Renuka Singh, who had left England reeling at 2/2 in the opening over of the match.

But India not only allowed England to stage a comeback, the hosts, coming off a two-month break, also could not force their way back into the game at any stage.

While India’s tweakers cut a sorry figure, England’s spin pair of Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) and Sarah Glenn (1/25) exposed India’s batters with probing lines and lengths that just did not allow them to free their arms.

India’s batters could not make a dent chasing 198 even though opening batter Shafali Verma scored a quality half-century (52) and Harmanpreet Kaur (26) was looking promising with the bat.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues failed to make a mark on a perfect batting track and the team will expect more from the two seasoned campaigners.

