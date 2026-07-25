Harare [Zimbabwe], July 25 (ANI): India posted a formidable 219/5 after being asked to bat first in the ongoing match against Zimbabwe, with Ishan Kishan smashing a blistering 81 and Tilak Varma remaining unbeaten on 60 to power the visitors to a commanding total.

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Despite losing early wickets, India recovered through a crucial partnership between Kishan and Tilak, before the duo accelerated the scoring rate in the middle and death overs to put Zimbabwe under pressure.

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After being put in to bat, India made a shaky start, losing opener Abhishek Sharma for just eight runs when pacer Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him off the fifth ball of the second over.

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In the third over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck three fours and a six against Richard Ngarava, but the Zimbabwe pacer had the last laugh, dismissing the 15-year-old on the final delivery. Sooryavanshi scored 20 off nine balls, with three fours and a six.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan then steadied the innings as India reached 51/2 at the end of six overs.

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Runs continued to come at a steady pace as India reached 80/2 at the end of nine overs. However, just as the partnership began to take shape, Brian Bennett dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer for 25 off 20 balls, including four boundaries. India finished the 10th over at 95/3.

On the first ball of the 13th over, Ishan Kishan brought up his 12th half-century in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in 31 balls. India moved to 134/3 by the end of the 14th over.

Kishan and Tilak Varma then launched an assault in the 15th over, smashing 21 runs off skipper Sikandar Raza's over as India raced to 158/3.

On the final delivery of the 17th over, Tilak Varma brought up his ninth half-century in just 23 balls as India strengthened their position, reaching 188/3.

On the first ball of the 18th over, Newman Nyamhuri dismissed the dangerous Ishan Kishan, who scored a 44-ball 81, including nine fours and two sixes, as India moved to 196/4.

India crossed the 200-run mark in the 19th over after Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh combined to collect 14 runs. Brad Evans then dismissed Rinku for 12 in the final over, with India finishing their innings at 219/5.

Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 off 29 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes. For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Brian Bennett picked up one wicket each. (ANI)

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