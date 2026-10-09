2nd T20I: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl first against India in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second match of the ongoing T20I series, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

West Indies will aim to level the five-match T20I series by winning the second match after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the opener in Lucknow, where Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten century guided India to victory.

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West Indies captain Shai Hope opted to bowl first, citing wet conditions that he expected to worsen in the evening. He said the team would learn from its mistakes in the series opener and return stronger.

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“We are going to bowl first, this time around. We gotta looks at the conditions, it's wet and will get worse in the evening. Quick turnaround, trying to learn from the mistakes. Just come back stronger. One change for us. Forde is out, and Motie is in,” he said at the toss presentations.

India captain Shreyas Iyer said the team had also wanted to bowl first but would adapt to the conditions. He stressed maintaining standards throughout the 40 overs and continuously improving, confirming an unchanged playing 11 from the last match.

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“We were looking to bowl first as well, will have to adapt quickly. We have talked about maintaining standards for 40 overs. We want to challenge ourselves to get better. We are going with the same team,” Iyer said.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I playing 11s:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph. (ANI)

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