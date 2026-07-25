2nd T20I: Zimbabwe win toss, choose to bowl first against India; Yash Thakur makes debut

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 25 (ANI): Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club. Pacer Yash Thakur is set for his India debut.

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While Zimbabwe will look to level the series after facing a seven-wicket loss in the first T20I, India will look to get another win and clinch their first T20I series win under the newly-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer.

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After winning the toss, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his side opted to bowl first, expecting the winter conditions in Harare to offer early assistance to the seamers. While noting that the pitch looked better than it did in the first T20I, he believed there would still be enough movement early on. Raza also confirmed that Zimbabwe have retained the same playing 11from the series opener.

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"We want to bowl first. First reason being the winter wicket as we know, it's slightly spicier at the start, so hopefully we can make early inroads and then see what comes in the batting order later on. [On the surface looking different from the first game] The surface is certainly a lot better today than it was in the first game, so it may not be as spicy, but we know that in Harare, especially during winter, there will be a bit of spice at the start and hopefully our seamers can make inroads. If they do, it'll go a long way towards helping us stop them. [On team changes] No. We're going to back the same boys. We've got the same side," Raza said at the toss presentations.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, said he would have opted to bat first, believing the pitch looked better than it did in the opening T20I, with more consistent bounce expected. He added that the team has stressed the importance of staying grounded and avoiding complacency after the emphatic win in the series opener. Iyer also confirmed one change to the playing 11, with Yash Thakur replacing Ashok Sharma.

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"We were going to bat first. [On how the pitch looks] I feel it looks a bit different. It's not as tacky as it was in the first game. I feel the bounce will be consistent, and that's what I'm hoping. But let's see how it plays. [On the message to the young side after a comprehensive win] We just passed on the message to all the boys that it's important to stay in the present and not be complacent because when you have such a comprehensive win, you tend to take things easily. I think it's essential for us to enjoy the moment as well as make sure that we play to the best of our abilities. There is a lot of potential in the dressing room and if they turn up today with a solid approach, then definitely the results will take care of themselves. [Team news] We have one change - Yash Thakur comes in for Ashok Sharma," he said.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I playing 11s:

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. (ANI)

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