India vs SL, Day 3

2nd Test: India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs; sweep two-match series 2-0

Resuming the third day at 28 for 1, Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out in pursuit of an improbable 447-run target

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya De Silva during the third day of the 2nd Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 14, 2022. — PTI

PTI

Bengaluru, March 14

India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test here on Monday to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

Resuming the third day at 28 for one, Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/23) and spinner R Ashwin (4/55) shared seven wickets among themselves for India.                        

At the tea break, Sri Lanka were 151 for four with Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella (10) at the crease.

With sun beating down on a pitch that has been assisting the spinners from day one, surviving against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s guile was an onerous task for the visitors.

Yet, adopting a positive approach, both Mendis (54 off 60 balls) and his Karunaratne used their feet with confidence to counter the Indian spinners.

Mendis was impressive on both front and back foot as he pulled and cut the short-pitched stuff and used his feet to cut down the spin.

Karunaratne too charged down the wicket, following a similar plan but Mendis was more expressive. Later the skipper too batted with much more confidence.

Mendis completed his fifty with a single off Jadeja but was beaten by flight on an Ashwin delivery and was stumped by Rishabh Pant.

That brought about the end of their fighting 96-run stand for the second wicket.

Jadeja cleaned up Angelo Mathews (1) and Ashwin had Dhananjaya de Silva (4) caught at forward short-leg.

Karunaratne was ruled caught behind by umpire off Jadeja but the Lankan skipper survived, using DRS with replay showing that the ball had kissed the thigh pad and the bat before reaching Pant’s gloves.

He completed his fifty with a single off Axar Patel, who replaced Ashwin from the pavilion end.

A small partnership began to develop between Karunaratne and Dickwella even as Mohammed Shami troubled the batters with his pace.

Brief Scores:

India: 252 and 303 for 9 declared. 

Sri Lanka: 109 and 208 all out in 59.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 107, Kusal Mendis 54; R Ashwin 4/55, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23). PTI 

