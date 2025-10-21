DT
Home / Sports / 2nd Test: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj dismantles Pakistan with record seven-for in Rawalpindi

2nd Test: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj dismantles Pakistan with record seven-for in Rawalpindi

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 21 (ANI): Keshav Maharaj produced a spell to remember, taking 7/102 as South Africa fought back strongly on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan. With this performance, the left-arm spinner became only the second non-Asian bowler to claim multiple seven-wicket hauls in Tests in the continent, as per Wisden.

The record for the most seven-wicket hauls in Asia by a non-Asian bowler belongs to Australia's Nathan Lyon, who has achieved the feat four times between 2013 and 2023, three of those against India. Lyon also holds the record for the most Test wickets by a visiting bowler in Asia, with 139 wickets at an average of 27.49.

Maharaj, who is the first South African spinner to reach 200 Test wickets, has now equalled Hugh Tayfield's record of four seven-wicket hauls for South Africa. His figures of 7/102 are also the best first-innings return by a visiting spinner in Pakistan, surpassing teammate Senuran Muthusamy's 6/117 from the series opener last week.

Coming to the match, Pakistan were bowled out for 333 in their first innings, with Shan Masood (87), Saud Shakeel (66), and Abdullah Shafique (57) providing the main contributions. Maharaj triggered the collapse after dismissing Babar Azam cheaply. Kagiso Rabada is the only other wicket-taker for South Africa, removing Mohammad Rizwan (19). The hosts had been cruising at 146-1 before losing their way.

The 35-year-old Maharaj also collected his 12th five-wicket haul, the eighth most for the Proteas. He is moving near Vernon Philander's 13.

South Africa reached 185/4 at stumps. Tristan Stubbs (68*) and Kyle Verreynne (10*) were unbeaten at the close.

The Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton (14) early, before skipper Aiden Markram (32) was dismissed by Sajid Khan, leaving them 54/2. Tristan Stubbs then joined Tony de Zorzi to build a solid 113-run stand, before Zorzi was trapped LBW by Asif Afridi for 55.

Dewald Brevis failed to make an impact, departing for a four-ball duck. For Pakistan, Asif Afridi ended the day with 2/24, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan claimed one wicket each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

