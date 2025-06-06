DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / 2nd Unofficial Test, Session 2: KL Rahul's 93* powers India A to 213/3 against England Lions

2nd Unofficial Test, Session 2: KL Rahul's 93* powers India A to 213/3 against England Lions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Northampton [UK], June 6 (ANI): Right-hand batter KL Rahul's unbeaten 93* took the visitors India A total to 213/3 at the stroke of tea on the first day of the second unofficial Test match against Rngland Lions at the County Ground here on Friday.

Advertisement

At the end of the second session, India A are 213/3 with KL Rahul (93*) and Dhruv Jurel (37*) unbeaten on the crease.

India A began the second session of the day from 75/2 with KL Rahul (26*) and Karun Nair (16*) unbeaten on the crease.

Advertisement

India A brought up their 100-run mark on the fourth ball of the 27th over as Nair took a single on the bowling of right-arm seamer Chris Woakes.

At the score of 126, the visitors lost their third wicket as Woakes dismissed Nair in the 34th over. Before going back, the right-hand batter scored 40 runs, which was laced by four boundaries.

Advertisement

After Nair's departure, the team's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel came to bat. Rahul completed his half-century in the 38th over as he took a double on the bowling of George Hill.

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side completed their 150 in the 40th over as Rahul slammed a four in George Hill's over.

The India A side touched the 200-run mark in the 49th over as Jurel smashed a four.

Until the end of the second session, Rahul and Jurel built an unbeaten partnership of 87 runs.

Earlier in the day, England Lions skipper James Rew won the test and opted to field at the County Ground.

In the first session, India A scored 75 runs with the loss of two wickets. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran could not make their mark as they were dismissed cheaply.

Brief Score: India A 213/3 in 52 overs (KL Rahul 93*, Karun Nair 40; Chris Woakes 3/30) vs England Lions. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts