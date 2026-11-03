Christchurch [New Zealand], November 3 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with a magnificent unbeaten century as India A played out a draw against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The left-handed opener smashed an unbeaten 155 off 162 deliveries, including 15 fours and five sixes, in India's second innings to help the visitors recover from a first-innings deficit and finish the match on a strong note.

Advertisement

Jaiswal found valuable support from Yash Rathod, who also registered a brilliant century, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 122 balls. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 247-run partnership for the third wicket as India A reached 282/2 in 52.4 overs before both teams agreed to a draw.

Advertisement

India A had conceded a 78-run first-innings lead after being bowled out for 346 in reply to New Zealand A's 424. The visitors finished the match with a lead of 204 runs.

Jaiswal's second-innings effort was particularly significant after a difficult run of scores. He had managed just 17 and five in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A and was dismissed for a duck in India's first innings of this match.

Advertisement

However, the opener responded in emphatic fashion, reaching his century off 119 deliveries before accelerating further to finish unbeaten on 155. His innings provided India A with the platform to erase New Zealand A's first-innings advantage.

Rathod complemented Jaiswal's attacking approach with a composed hundred, reaching the three-figure mark from 122 balls. Their 247-run stand ensured India A finished the contest without further damage after losing Sai Sudharsan (11) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) early on Day 4.

Earlier, India A posted 346 in their first innings, with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel leading the scoring with a century. Jurel scored 105 off 171 deliveries, while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 80 off 140 balls and Akash Deep added a valuable 68 off 116 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 41.

For New Zealand A, Fraser Sheat was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 63 runs, while Brett Randell picked up two wickets for 66 runs.

New Zealand A responded with 424 in their first innings, taking a 78-run lead. Matthew Boyle anchored their batting effort with a superb 110 off 152 deliveries, while Dean Foxcroft narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 93 off 226 balls.

Kristian Clarke (41), Fraser Sheat (40) and Jarrod McKay (33) also made useful contributions to push the hosts past the 400-run mark.

India A pacer Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5/87 in 29 overs, while Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets for 118 runs. Washington Sundar picked up the remaining wicket. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)