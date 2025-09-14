35th birthday bash at Asia Cup against Pakistan awaits India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The current Indian T20I skipper and short-format superstar Suryakumar Yadav turned 35 on Sunday.

With a strokeplay compared to 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers, South Africa, a rare air of calm and audacity about him as a leader and batter and several accomplishments to back all the hype, Suryakumar is one of the modern-day wizards of T20 cricket, capable of changing the game in a blink.

Having debuted at the age of 30 against England, Suryakumar is proof that hard work always gives results. After being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he served as a lower-order hitter from 2014-17, a few fruitful seasons with Mumbai Indians (MI) led Surya to his Indian cap dream. His stunning first-ball six against a fiery Jofra Archer on the very first ball he faced in international cricket is a proof of his ability and hunger to dominate bowlers right from word go.

-India's T20I superstar

T20Is are Suryakumar's most successful format, with 2,605 runs in 80 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 167.30. He has scored four centuries and 21 fifties. His best score is 117. He is India's third-highest run-getter of all time.

He has won two back-to-back ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he scored the most runs by an Indian T20I batter in a calendar year, with 1,164 runs in 31 matches and innings at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43, with two centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 117. This is also the third-highest runs scored by a batter in T20Is during a calendar year.

Along with Virat Kohli, he is the joint-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs in 56 innings.

He is a one-time T20 World Cup champion, winning the title in 2024. He took the iconic catch to dismiss David Miller that left South Africa seven runs short of the 177 set by India. He was India's second-highest run-getter and overall ninth-best batter in the tournament, with 199 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 135.37, with a best score of 53 and two half-centuries.

He has done well for India in the T20 World Cup, having made 480 runs in 18 matches and 17 innings at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 158.94, with five half-centuries. His best score is 94. In his debut tournament in the 2022 edition in Australia, he made 239 runs in six innings at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of 189.68, with three fifties and a best score of 68. He was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

With 16 'Player of the Match' awards in T20Is, Suryakumar, along with Virat, has joint POTM honours in T20Is and overall joint-third-highest.

Ever since taking over India's T20I captaincy last year, Suryakumar has led India to 13 wins, just two losses and a tie in 16 T20Is.

-An IPL superstar for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar is the 16th-highest run-getter in Indian Premier League history, with 4,311 runs in 35.04 in 166 matches and 151 innings at a strike rate of over 148, two centuries and 29 fifties.

He also has the best IPL season by a Mumbai Indians batter, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches and innings at an average of 167.91, with five fifties and best score of 73*, ending as the second-highest run-getter overall. He played a crucial role in MI's run to playoffs. With 16 successive 25-plus scores in the season, infact all his matches, he set a T20 world record for most successive 25-plus scores in the format.

For MI in the IPL, he has scored 3,703 runs at an average of 38.57 and a strike rate of over 151, with two centuries, 28 fifties and a best score of 103*. He is the second-highest run-getter of all time for MI, behind Rohit Sharma (5,876 runs). With MI, he has won two IPLs in 2019 and 2020, playing a massive role in them.

For KKR, he has scored 608 runs in 54 matches and 41 innings at an average of 22.52, with a half-century. His best score is 54. He won his maiden IPL title with them in 2014.

-Suryakumar in other formats

He has represented India in one Test, scoring eight runs in his solitary inning. While in ODIs, he has scored 773 runs in 37 matches and 35 innings at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of 105.02, with four fifties and a best score of 72*. He is a 2023 Asia Cup winner for India and a part of the team which finished as runners-up in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home.

Overall in 326 T20s, he has made 8.627 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of over 153, with six centuries and 59 fifties and best score of 117. (ANI)

