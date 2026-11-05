"38 never looked this fit": Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media, extending birthday wishes to batting icon Virat Kohli on his 38th birthday.

Virat turned 38 on Thursday, celebrating his birthday in style with a 51-ball 74 in a chase of 143 in the rain-curtailed first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday. Virat, 38, also enters the 19th year of his illustrious international cricket career, which has witnessed highs, lows, records, milestones and plot twists befitting a movie.

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Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan posted on X, hailing his long-time teammate's "passion, hunger and love for the game".

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"Happy Birthday, @imVkohli! Your passion, hunger and love for the game continue to inspire millions. Have a fantastic year ahead, bro!," posted Dhawan.

https://x.com/SDhawan25/status/2118188070541660450

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Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina posted a heartwarming note for Virat, saying that for him, watching him bat is "pure joy" and "from breathtaking cover drives to unforgettable run chases, he has given cricket fans countless memories and emotions."

"Happy Birthday, King Kohli! From breathtaking cover drives to unforgettable run chases, you’ve given cricket fans countless memories and emotions. Your passion, fighting spirit and hunger to win make you truly special. For me, watching you bat is pure joy. Keep inspiring, keep conquering and keep making India proud! Once a King, Always a King! @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli," posted Raina.

https://x.com/ImRaina/status/2118150663368806678

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also posted an Instagram story wishing "many many happy returns of the day" to the batting superstar.

Former Indian and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary also hailed Virat's success on the field, urging him to "keep inspiring generations with your hunger, passion and unmatched commitment to the game."

"Happy Birthday, Virat! Some partnerships are remembered for the runs we scored, but the special ones are remembered for the memories they create. This picture takes me back to our partnership against the West Indies — sharing the crease, building a partnership and experiencing those special moments on the field. Keep inspiring generations with your hunger, passion and unmatched commitment to the game. Wishing you many more years of success and greatness. #ViratKohli," posted Manoj.

https://x.com/tiwarymanoj/status/2118153815769886940

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel also posted, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli Wishing you healthy life ahead. Khush raho Abad raho #ViratKohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli".

https://x.com/munafpa99881129/status/2118175847165382920

Former Indian batter and Virat's RCB teammate Dinesh Karthik also posted, "Same fire, every single year. 38 never looked this fit, Happy birthday, Virat @virat.kohli."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DfWE0iskvtu/?hl=en&img_index=1

With a 50-over World Cup, a T20 World Cup, two Champions Trophy titles and two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, Virat is one of the most illustrious cricketers of all time in terms of trophies. He is also the most successful Test captain of India, with 40 wins in 68 matches, losing just 17.

In Tests, Virat has represented India in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He is the fourth-highest scorer for India in Test cricket. He is the world's second-highest ODI run-getter, with 15,183 runs in 318 matches and 306 innings at an average of 58.84, including a record-breaking 55 centuries and 80 fifties. He is the third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 4,188 runs in 125 innings at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties.

Across all international cricket, he is the second-highest run-scorer of all time, with 28,601 runs in 566 matches, 633 innings at an average of 52.86, with 86 centuries and 149 fifties, with a best score of 254*. (ANI)

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