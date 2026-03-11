3rd ODI: Amelia Kerr shines as NZ women thrash Zimbabwe by 200 runs, seal 3-0 sweep

Dunedin [New Zealand], March 11 (ANI): An outstanding all-round performance from Amelia Kerr, including a hat-trick, powered the New Zealand women's cricket team to a massive 200-run victory over the Zimbabwe women's cricket team in the third and final ODI, completing a dominant 3-0 whitewash in the series on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Kerr, who scored 80 runs and picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul with the ball, was named Player of the Match. Additionally, the White Ferns skipper was adjudged Player of the Series for scoring 140 runs and picking up 16 wickets during the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at home.

Advertisement

Batting first, New Zealand posted a daunting score of 303/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Amelia Kerr anchored the innings at the top, scoring 80 off 106 deliveries, with 10 fours. Her knock also laid the foundation for a big score.

Advertisement

Middle-order batter Maddy Green fell short of her well-deserved hundred. The 33-year-old was dismissed for 94 runs off 73 deliveries, including 12 fours.

Apart from Green and Kerr, Brooke Halliday (40 off 40 balls, with three fours and one six), Izzy Sharp (25 off 27 deliveries, with four boundaries) also chipped in crucial runs with the bat as the White Ferns crossed the 300-run mark.

Advertisement

For Zimbabwe women, Tendai Makusha (1/49), Adel Zimunu (1/41), and Precious Marange (1/49) scalped one wicket apiece. Christabel Chatonzwa (2/48) took two wickets.

Chasing a daunting target, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for just 103 in 27.1 overs. Loreen Tshuma provided brief resistance with a fighting 34 off 41 deliveries, but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as the New Zealand bowlers maintained tight control.

New Zealand's bowling attack shared the early breakthroughs, with Rosemary Mair returning impressive figures of 2 for 16, while Nensi Patel contributed with 1 for 16 to keep the pressure on the Zimbabwe batters.

Kerr then took centre stage by ripping through the lower order. The all-rounder claimed five wickets in just 3.1 overs, including a remarkable hat-trick during the 24th over of the chase.

She dismissed Audrey Mazvishaya, Tendai Makusha and Nomvelo Sibanda in successive deliveries to wrap up Zimbabwe's innings and secure an emphatic victory for the visitors.

The result completed a dominant 3-0 sweep for New Zealand in the ODI series, with the visitors outperforming Zimbabwe across all three matches.

New Zealand will next face South Africa for five T20Is and three ODIs at home, starting March 15. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)