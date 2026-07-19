London [UK], July 19 (ANI): A majestic hundred from Ben Duckett, along with fluent fifties from Jacob Bethell and Joe Root powered England to a massive 387/3 against India in the 3rd and final ODI at the iconic Lord's Stadium on Sunday.

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Wicketkeeper/batter Jos Buttler provided the finishing touches to the England innings as he slammed 41 runs off just 13 balls. England batters hammered 82 runs off their final 5 overs.

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India now face the daunting task of chasing 388 on a surface that has enough assistance for the seamers, while history is also firmly against them, with each of the last five ODIs at Lord's having been won by the team batting first.

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England produced a dominant batting display in the series decider against India, posting a huge total after captain Harry Brook opted to bat first.

The hosts got off to a flying start as openers Duckett and Bethell dismantled the Indian bowling attack with a record-breaking partnership. The duo added 192 runs for the opening wicket.

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Duckett led the charge with a sensational 141-run knock, showcasing aggressive stroke play throughout the innings. Bethell provided excellent support, scoring a fluent 91 runs as England built a strong foundation.

After the opening stand was broken, Joe Root continued England's momentum with a classy 74 off 48 balls, while Buttler added valuable runs in the closing stages.

India entered the match without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to reactive swelling in his left knee after suffering an injury during the second ODI in Cardiff.

All the Indian bowlers struggled against the English batters. Prasidh Krishna scalped two wickets, while Prince Yadav took one. No Indian bowler managed to keep their economy rate below 6.

Young seamer Gurnoor Brar faced a very tough outing as he gave away 97 runs off his 10 overs. Brar conceeded the most expensive figures in ODIs at Lord's surpassing Karsan Ghavri's 81 runs in 11 overs against England in 1975. (ANI)

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