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Home / Sports / 3rd ODI: Ellis helps Australia clinch last-over thriller by 1 wicket, seal 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe

3rd ODI: Ellis helps Australia clinch last-over thriller by 1 wicket, seal 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], September 20 (ANI): Australia held their nerve in a dramatic final-over finish to edge Zimbabwe by one wicket in the third ODI at Harare Sports Club and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

In a tense finish, Nathan Ellis kept his composure to remain unbeaten on 36 off 44 balls and guide Australia across the line after they were reduced to nine wickets down, with 27 runs still required from 28 deliveries. Earlier, Josh Inglis anchored the chase with a well-paced 103 off 102 balls.

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Choosing to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a competitive 271/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine provided the foundation with half-centuries, scoring 55 and 59 respectively and sharing an 80-run partnership. Kaia, however, was forced to retire hurt with a hamstring injury.

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Captain Sikandar Raza then took charge of the late innings, remaining unbeaten on a brisk 81 off 72 balls to give Zimbabwe a strong finish. Australia’s bowlers fought back in the death overs, with Nathan Ellis claiming 3/50, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets apiece.

Australia’s chase got off to a difficult start as Zimbabwe’s Brad Evans reduced the visitors to 25/2. Josh Inglis then produced a composed century to put Australia in control. The opener struck 103 off 102 balls and received valuable support from Alex Carey, who made 34 off 30 deliveries.

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Despite Inglis’ efforts, Zimbabwe mounted a late fightback, and Australia slipped from a comfortable position to 245/8 in 45 overs. Brad Evans led the charge with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 4/47 and keeping the hosts in contention until the final stages.

With Australia needing 27 runs from the final stretch, the contest went down to the wire. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa held their nerve in the tense final-wicket partnership, eventually taking Australia to 272/9 in 49.5 overs.

The result completed a 3-0 series sweep for Australia, but Zimbabwe’s spirited performance ensured the six-time world champions were pushed all the way in a memorable series finale. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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