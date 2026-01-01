DT
3rd ODI: England secure 53-run win over Sri Lanka, clinch three-match series 2-1

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 27 (ANI): Captain Harry Brook and veteran batter Joe Root's unbeaten hundred, followed by a comprehensive bowling performance, helped England register a comfortable 53-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

With this victory, the Three Lions clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1. Harry Brook was named Player of the Match, whereas Joe Root was awarded the Player of the Series award.

Batting first, England posted a massive score of 357/3 in 50 overs. Youngster Jacob Bethell played a fantastic knock of 65 runs off 72 balls, with eight fours. Captain Harry Boork smashed an unbeaten 136 runs off 66 balls, with 11 fours and nine towering sixes.

Brook surpassed South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who had scored 128 in Hambantota in 2014, to claim the record for the highest score by a non-Asian batter in Sri Lanka.

Joe Root hammered an unbeaten 111 runs off 108 deliveries, including nine fours and one six. With his brilliant century, Root became the eighth-highest run-getter in international cricket.

The former England captain surpassed West Indies' legendary cricketer Brian Lara in the list of the highest run-getters in international cricket.

Root,35, has hammered 22,413 runs in 384 matches and 506 innings at an average of 49.69. The veteran batter has notched up 61 centuries and 116 half-centuries.

Root and Brook stitched a wonderful unbeaten 191-run stand in just 113 deliveries for the fourth-wicket as England crossed the 350-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva (1/45), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/76), and Jeffrey Vandersay (1/76) scalped one wicket apiece.

Chasing 358, opener Pathum Nissanka played a blistering knock of 50 runs off 25 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Kamil Mishara (22), wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis (20), Janith Liyanage (22), and Dunith Wellalage (22) couldn't convert their starts.

However, Pavan Rathnayake, who slammed his maiden ODI hundred, scoring 121 off 115 balls, 12 fours and one six, went in vain as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 304 in 46.4 overs, losing by 53 runs.

For England, Jamie Overton (2/48), Sam Curran (1/44), Liam Dawson (2/48), Will Jacks (2/43), and Adil Rashid (2/61) were among the wicket-takers in the visitors' victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

